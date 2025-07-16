Chicago Cubs: PCA showcases charm and star power at MLB All-Star Game

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has been charming Cubs fans for the last couple seasons. And, this year, he’s also been exciting with his on-field play. On Tuesday, at Truist Park in Atlanta, in his first-ever All-Star Game, the 23-year-old charmed the baseball world.

Officially, in the box score stats, “PCA” was 1-for-2, with a double laced to right field off New York Yankees lefty Carlos Rodon in his first at bat.

Off the stat sheet, though, the young star showed an international audience just why he’s regarded as an emerging star in the sport.

PCA’s in-game message to kids

First and foremost, how could anyone not get a genuine case of the warm and fuzzies from this exchange during the third inning, with Crow-Armstrong mic’d up by Fox Sports?

Fox Sports: For the kids that want to be like you, what would you tell them? PCA: I hope you be exactly how you are supposed to be. You know, I think I’ve dealt with trying to emulate other people and focusing a little bit less on myself and what make me great and unique and I think that is so important for kids that play this game or don’t to understand that, you know, there’s so much to offer and everybody’s so nice and unique in their own individual way Fox Sports: Pete, you are a gift to this game. You don’t change, okay?

Tying PCA to Chicago Cubs legends

There were also plenty of Cub tie-ins swirling around the young star at the Midsummer Classic, attaching this new generation asset to the 2016 World Series Cubs legends.

Crow-Armstrong and Javy Baez, who was traded to the New York Mets in 2021 in the deal that brought PCA to the Cubs, embraced prior to the game and chatted it up a bit.

Former Cub and current Philadelphia Philly Kyle Shwarber, who won the Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP Award for his game-winning heroics for the National League at the first-ever All-Star Game swing-off, talked PCA up as Chicago’s new Baez-like spark plug.

“Being able to talk to PCA a little bit, it does remind you of (Báez) a little bit,” Schwarber told the Chicago Tribune. “He does create havoc out there on the base paths and in the game in general — the fun things, like going first to third and stealing on some crazy (play), rounding third and going home on a slow roller. Those are things you’d remember Javy would do. Javy’s got that baseball instinct, and I think (Crow-Armstrong) has got that, too. It’s fun to see how the Chicago faithful have kind of taken him in and lifted him up to be that type of player.

Charm and likability

All in all, Crow-Armstrong showcased his charm and general likability across the board.

He talked up Shohei Ohtani, as if he were a wide-eyed fan:

“I admire the heck out of Shohei. I think he exudes the most joy that I’ve been around on a baseball field. He is, in my opinion, a top-two player in this league.” “I love the moments where he makes you feel like he’s a man amongst boys. And then he comes back in the dugout and he’s just goofy, keeps it super light and regular. With all of the stuff that comes with being him, I just respect the way he goes about his business and the respect he shows everybody else.”

He showcased his “PCA-ness” to the Marquee Sports Network, right after what could’ve been a heady walk down the MLB All-Star Game red carpet on Tuesday with his girlfriend Hailey Lavelle.

“It’s the best. It’s my first red carpet. I’m glad I’ve got someone good-looking with me to hold my sweaty hands.”

There was also a mic’d up (and essentially deafened) PCA’s “I got, I got it…ohhh, shoot…you’re right there” to Cubs teammate Kyle Tucker, who was playing left field in Tuesday’s game.

Kyle Tucker took a flyball away from PCA as he was mic’d up 😂 (via @MLBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/AZ1mSbD6iv — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 16, 2025

Now, however, Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs get back down to business, fending off the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central Division and fighting their way towards the postseason.

