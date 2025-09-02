Chicago Cubs: PCA struggles, excels– all at the same time– as team plots PCA strategy

The Chicago Cubs, trailing the Atlanta Braves 6-1 at one point, staged an exciting come-from-behind victory Monday afternoon at Wrigley Field, in the first game of a three-game series. But somewhat lost in the heroics involved in the big 7-6 walkoff win, was the spotlight it shined on Pete Crow-Armstrong.

The 23-year-old center fielder’s game on Monday was a microcosm of PCA’s second-half struggles and of his ongoing battle to still be a top contributor to his team.

From the top to the bottom

The young star turned heads and made headlines in the first half of the season, hitting 25 home runs, posting 71 RBIs, and stealing 27 bases– all while playing elite-level defense– en route to easy starter status in his first All-Star Game. MVP talk was everywhere.

The post-All-Star PCA story has been way different.

He’s hitting just .212 with 3 home runs and only 12 RBIs since the break. His August output has been, literally, baseball’s worst, posting the lowest OPS and wRC+ in MLB among qualified hitters. With a .160 average in the month and just 1 home run and 5 RBIs, things have been ugly. If not for Kyle Tucker’s much more publicized slump, the pressure on Crow-Armstrong would’ve been even greater.

PCA still contributes

But the sophomore continues to push forward, showcasing his trademark grit and self-belief, finding ways to contribute even as he works to regain his mojo at the plate.

On Monday, he made a dazzling sliding catch in center, covering 95 feet in 4.7 seconds in the seventh inning to take away what appeared to be an extra base hit.

“It gives every pitcher confidence to throw the ball in the zone,” said new Cub Aaron Civale, who was the beneficiary of that stunning outfield grab. “You can go up there, attack the zone knowing that, if the ball gets hit, there’s a good chance the play is going to be made.”

Crow-Armstrong also made the daring move in the sixth inning, after two prior frustratingly non-productive at bats, to bunt for a base hit on a 0-2 count with two outs. PCA’s surprise move– the only two-strike bunt hit in baseball this season– opened the door for a Dansby Swanson RBI double.

“That was probably what was going through his head, too,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said, referring to PCA’s eagerness to contribute in some way. “Just trying to find something positive that he could do.”

The Chicago Cubs make their PCA plan

Despite the team’s belief in the burgeoning star, plans have been made to take some of the weight off his shoulders before the postseason. Rookie corner outfielder Owen Caissie was swapped out for Kevin Alcantara, who will be pegged to do some center field work to give PCA a breather, as well as take some at bats against lefties.

“I see a young player struggling,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told Marquee Sports Network. “I see a guy that’s just struggling and is a little bit frustrated as he works through it…I was just watching him hit in the cage right now, he’s certainly putting the work in to find it. The hope is that it clicks here in the next month. Not entirely surprising, guys have ups and downs. He really didn’t have any downs [in the first half]

…Hoping to give Pete some more days off, and you want him fresh and playing well. So that was the mindset…I think he struggles and he still, every day, helps us win games. His defense is just unbelievable. And I think that as I talk about our pitching staff, I think a huge part of that is our defense. He still helps us win every day.”

And that, right there, is PCA– and PCA’s season– in a nutshell.

The kid is so multi-faceted that, even when he struggles in one area, he can still be a high-end contributor in other areas. The fact that his dreadful slump hasn’t affected other aspects of his game is a testament to his strength of character and to his old school baseball toughness.

