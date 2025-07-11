Chicago Cubs: Pete Crow-Armstrong sets multiple records during 2 home run game

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has displayed a tremendous ability to impact the game with power and speed this year. His most recent multi-home run game against the Minnesota Twins gave him 25 long balls on the year. If you pair that performance with his 27 stolen bases, you get a franchise and MLB record from the young star.

Pete Crow-Armstrong sets a Chicago Cubs franchise record

According to Jordan Bastian at MLB.com, Crow-Armstrong just became the fastest Cubs player to reach a 25 home run/25 stolen base season. He accomplished this feat in 92 games this year. Per Sarah Langs, this actually is the fourth fastest a player has ever reached a 25/25 season in MLB history. Eric Davis (69 games), Alfonso Soriano (91 games), and Bobby Bonds (91 games) are the only players to ever do this quicker.

PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG HAS 2 HOME RUNS TODAY & 25 ON THE SEASON 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RqUT0qTuXg — Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) July 10, 2025

A MLB record belongs to Pete Crow-Armstrong

According to OptaStats, Crow-Armstrong now has five multi-home run and five multi-stolen base games this year. He reached those marks faster than anyone in MLB history, as Ian Kinsler was previously the record holder at 110 games played. Crow-Armstrong is also just the seventh player in MLB history to have five multi home run and stolen base games in a single season.

A Kris Bryant record is in danger of being broken too

In 2015, rookie Kris Bryant launched 26 home runs during his first season. This amount of home runs are the most by a Cubs player under the age of 23. Crow-Armstrong, who has 25 long balls this year, should easily break this record, perhaps even in July. For reference, Bryant launched that 26th home run during game 141 his rookie season.

