Cubs’ manager shares why Pete Crow-Armstrong has not started the last 2 games

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has hit a rough patch since the All-Star break, particularly during a tough month of August in which he slashed just .160/.216/.230 over 100 at-bats. After an impressive first half that had him looking like a breakout star, his recent struggles led to him being out of the starting lineup for the past two games, and appearing off the bench in one of those contests.

Following Crow-Armstrong not being in the starting lineup for a second consecutive game against the Atlanta Braves, manager Craig Counsell indicated that he wanted to give Crow-Armstrong a real break, physically and mentally, in order to prepare for the final three and half weeks of the regular season.

Pete Crow-Armstrong received physical and mental rest in order to prepare for the Chicago Cubs final stretch of the season