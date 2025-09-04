Trending
Cubs

Cubs’ manager shares why Pete Crow-Armstrong has not started the last 2 games

Tyler KoerthBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Cubs, Craig Counsell, Pete Crow-Armstrong
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has hit a rough patch since the All-Star break, particularly during a tough month of August in which he slashed just .160/.216/.230 over 100 at-bats. After an impressive first half that had him looking like a breakout star, his recent struggles led to him being out of the starting lineup for the past two games, and appearing off the bench in one of those contests.

Following Crow-Armstrong not being in the starting lineup for a second consecutive game against the Atlanta Braves, manager Craig Counsell indicated that he wanted to give Crow-Armstrong a real break, physically and mentally, in order to prepare for the final three and half weeks of the regular season.

Pete Crow-Armstrong received physical and mental rest in order to prepare for the Chicago Cubs final stretch of the season

Chicago Cubs, Craig Counsell, Pete Crow-Armstrong
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs

As a first-time All-Star and everyday MLB player, Crow-Armstrong hasn’t had many opportunities to rest this season. He’s consistently put in the effort required to perform as a Gold Glove-caliber center fielder while also pushing toward the rare 30 home run, 30 stolen base milestone. Add in the wear and tear of traveling to Tokyo, missing out on a typical All-Star break, and his drive to stay in the lineup as much as possible, and it’s clear that a breather was both necessary and well-earned.

Counsell echoed as much by saying, “We’re giving him a real break. Just to give him a physical and mental break, and then go into the last three and a half weeks of the season, hopefully a little bit refreshed.”

The final stretch of the season carries major significance for both Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs. While they currently sit in a strong position atop the Wild Card standings, good enough to host a best-of-three playoff series, closing the gap on the Brewers to secure a first-round bye would be even more rewarding.

If Crow-Armstrong can rediscover his early-season form, it could provide the offensive spark the Cubs need for a late push. More importantly, it would mean they’re getting a key contributor back at just the right time. Whether he can find his rhythm again remains to be seen, but a few days of rest may be exactly what he needs to reset and recharge.

