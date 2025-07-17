The Chicago Cubs went heavy in the pitching department during the 2025 MLB Draft, with a lot of experienced college arms being selected. Of that group, 6’8 southpaw Pierce Coppola from Florida has been labeled by ESPN one sleeper pick to watch.

Pierce Coppola was drafted in the seventh round by the Chicago Cubs

Back and shoulder injuries severely limited Coppola’s playing time in college, amassing just 49.1 career innings over three seasons at Florida. In 2025, he made seven starts, tossed 21.1 innings, struck out 43, and had a 2.53 ERA. He is leaving Florida averaging 15.51 K:9, the highest in program history.

Cubs take an upside play on Pierce Coppola, LHP from Florida. He is eligible a second year. Coppola is a massive (6’8”) and projectable lefty who has dealt with injuries. In a very small sample this season he had a 37% K-BB%. That’s frankly hilariouspic.twitter.com/HFcAq9KE2J — Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) July 14, 2025

What makes Pierce Coppola a sleeper pick?

Coppola’s injury history makes him a bit of a wild card, but while raw, the tools are there for him to be an impact pitcher. His fastball reaches 96 MPH and with his height he generates a ton of extension. His secondary pitches are still a work in progress, but his slider grades out as a plus pitch. If Coppola can become an effective two-pitch pitcher, he could find a path to a big league bullpen.

Once Coppola enters the Cubs’ farm system, his development will be one to watch closely. He has the foundation of a true power arm, but the key questions will be whether he can stay healthy and how effectively the Cubs can refine his raw talent.

Chicago Cubs: Kyle Tucker (almost) opens up about Cubs contract extension Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE