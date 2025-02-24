The Chicago Cubs have a farm system that is booming with Major League ready talent. Matt Shaw leads the group and is expected to play a big role at third base in 2025. Pitching wise, Cade Horton is their prized prospect, but is coming off a shortened 2024 campaign due to injury.

With Spring Training underway, Horton is seeing game action for the first time in nine months. Missing that amount of time can be tough on any player, but as a former seventh overall pick with high expectations, the pressure he is experiencing is different. Throughout the process, Horton recently talked about how one veteran has taken him under his wing.

One veteran Chicago Cubs player has taken Cade Horton under his wing

33 year old veteran pitcher, and former second overall draft pick, Jameson Taillon told MLB.com that he has been in Horton’s shoes before and essentially has taken him under his wing. Taillon credited former players from his days with the Pittsburgh Pirates such as Gerrit Cole, David Freese, Francisco Liriano, and others who did the same for him when he was facing the pressure of being a highly regarded prospect.

“I’ve literally been in his shoes before. I’ve been considered a top prospect. I’ve also been hurt. I know that feeling of feeling a little alone. And then just coming into a big league locker room, I had guys that, when I was younger, made me feel really welcome. That really goes a long way.” Jameson Taillon per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com

“It means so much;” Cade Horton expressed gratitude for having a veteran player take him under his wing

Taillon and Horton’s relationship goes back to last season when Taillon was on a rehab assignment. He took Horton out for dinner and continued to check on him throughout the year, even though Horton injured his shoulder in May and didn’t return.

“It means so much. It helps bridge that gap, and he’s been a huge part of that. He’s been that guy for me and continues to be, and now I’m getting to know a lot of these other guys. It’s been helpful.” Cade Horton per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com

Expectations for Cade Horton in 2025

Last year Horton strained his subscapularis shortly into a promotion to Triple-A. Picking up where he left off is a realistic starting spot for him this season, but he also has the potential to make his MLB debut at any time.

Horton has a four pitch mix, with a 70 grade slider being the most devastating of them all. Additionally his fastball operates in the mid 90s, but can top out around 98 MPH.

If Horton stays healthy in 2025, he has a chance to make a significant impact on the Chicago Cubs this year.

Chicago Cubs would be a good landing spot for 30-year-old all-star closer from their arch rival Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE