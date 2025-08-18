Chicago Cubs rookie pitcher leaves game due to injury: Report

The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a critical series with their divisional rival, the Milwaukee Brewers, which could affect the lead for the National League Central. The Cubs made a few roster moves ahead of the series with the Brewers, hoping to give them a chance of taking three out of five games.

Sadly, the series got off on the wrong foot, with rookie right-hander Cade Horton leaving the game with an injury, which hopefully won’t hurt the Cubs in the long run.

Chicago Cubs Cade Horton leaves the game early due to injury

Horton, 23, has been one of the Cubs’ better starters this season, going 7-3 with a 3.08 ERA in 87.2 innings (17 games). Horton was the starter for today’s game against the Brewers and was pitching great through 2.2 innings until he was removed due to a blister, according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score.

“Cubs starter Cade Horton out of game the 3rd with apparent blister issue.”

Cubs starter Cade Horton out of game the 3rd with apparent blister issue. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) August 18, 2025

Drew Pomeranz was the pitcher to replace Horton, going 1.1 innings, allowing no hits, no walks, and striking out none.

Hopefully, this is nothing long-lasting

Given this is a blister, Horton may not require an IL stint and could only miss one start depending on the severity of the blister. The Cubs will need Horton to remain healthy and continue to pitch well to get back on the right track and give the Brewers a fight down the stretch run.

