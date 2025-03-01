Chicago Cubs will be without one important pitcher to start the 2025 season

The Chicago Cubs are slowly cutting their roster down to get their roster to the necessary 26 guys to get ready to start the gauntlet of the Major League Baseball season.

The Cubs will begin their season in Japan when they take the Los Angeles Dodgers for the Tokyo Series, which starts on March 18.

A couple of Cubs players won’t be making the journey across the Pacific with Nico Hoerner, set to stay back to continue to rehab. Top prospect Matt Shaw could miss the series as he’s still nursing an oblique strain.

One other notable player will miss the Tokyo Series and most likely miss the start of the season.

Chicago Cubs starter to miss the start of the season

According to manager Craig Counsell, right-hander pitcher Javier Assad will miss the start of the regular season but is supposed to start throwing some bullpens this week.

Craig Counsell announced that Javier Assad will begin throwing bullpens at the end of next week and will miss the start of the season. pic.twitter.com/dqFjXW85Ao — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 1, 2025

Assad has been on the shelf since the beginning of camp after he suffered a mild oblique strain.

A key piece will be missing

Assad was coming into camp competing to be the Cub’s fifth pitcher in their rotation after having a solid season last year.

Last year, Assad made 29 starts and accumulated a record of 7-6 with an ERA of 3.73 in 147.0 innings pitched.

With Assad officially set to miss the season, that frees up more opportunities for guys like Colin Rea or Ben Brown to win the job.

