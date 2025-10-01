Chicago Cubs make bold pitching move following Wild Card Game One excellence

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell is looking to follow up his masterful handling of the Wild Card Series game one pitching staff with an equally masterful planning of his game two pitching.

Shortly after the Cubs secured a 3-1 win over the San Diego Padres in Tuesday’s opener of the Wild Card best-of-three series at Wrigley Field, Counsell announced his outside-the-box decision on who will start the possible series-clinching next game.

Taking the ball first for the Cubs on Wednesday will be righty reliever Andrew Kittredge. As soon as the second inning, though, southpaw Shota Imanaga should move in and take over.

Imanaga’s 7.20 ERA in the first inning this season is at the heart of the decision.

Counsell and the Cubs have called this type of audible before, and usually with good results. They hope to replicate the success this time around.

The Chicago Cubs’s feel-good Game One

On Tuesday, there was plenty of feel-good success all around– at least after the start of the fifth inning.

Through four, things looked grim as Padres starter Nick Pivetta blanked the Cubs and seemed to absolutely stymie their hitters. With Pivetta cooking and San Diego’s MLB-best bullpen waiting in the wings, things seemed to be heading into one of those frustrating no-offense afternoons.

Then, the mood shifted.

Daniel Palencia came in to relieve starter Matthew Boyd with one out in the fifth inning and down 1-0, with a runner on base. The 25-year-old righty, who was just activated from the IL the week before the playoffs, was absolutely electric in 1.2 innings pitched, mowing through the heart of the Padres’ order along the way.

The Palencia showing, especially in the fifth, gave off the vibe of a momentum-shifter.

“I think to me, that’s the out of the game that was critical,” Counsell told reporters after the game. “You need outs from your starters in these games. You can’t do that every day. But him throwing up five outs in five hitters and going through the top of their lineup, the game made sense after that to me. Know what I mean? There was a real path right there. Credit to Danny for putting the game back together.”

Back-to-back explosions

In the Cubs’ half of the fifth, the Wrigley crowd went from atomic to mega-atomic after back-to-back home runs from Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly to give the Cubs the 2-1 lead.

“Simply put, it was fantastic,” Suzuki told media via his interpreter, Edwin Stanberry. “You just felt the passion of the fans, them cheering us on. Rounding the bases, I felt some nerves, obviously, but great feeling overall.”

With the solo shot, Suzuki has now become the first player in MLB history to hit four home runs in his last four regular season games and continue that streak with a homer in the first playoff game.

“I can’t really explain it,” Suzuki said, regarding his incredible streak. “I think with the past week coming into this game, I feel like there’s been a playoff switch that’s been turned on.”

Local Chicago product Carson Kelly, who had a career year in his first season as catcher with the Cubs, was equally as psyched about his solo shot.

“You dream about those moments as a little kid getting into the postseason and hitting the game-winning home run, right?” Kelly said. “You feel like you’re on cloud nine running around, just how much this fan base cares for Cubs baseball. And watching the Cubs’ day games as a little kid, and seeing the energy, seeing the crowd and getting to do it in real life is truly an honor.”

The Cubs would add an insurance run in the eighth, but wouldn’t need it, thanks to the Cubs’ bullpen.

Counsell’s role

Also among the game one heroes, though, has to be Craig Counsell, who made all the right moves with his pitching staff and helped facilitate the on-field heroics. His bullpen delivered 4.2 scoreless innings of no hit, no walk relief on Tuesday against a potent Padres lineup.

But now the slate is wiped clean and, for Counsell and the Cubs, it’s now all about Wednesday’s game and closing out the series.

