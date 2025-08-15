Chicago Cubs series against the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates provides 1 great opportunity

The Chicago Cubs’ upcoming series against the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates comes at a crucial time, offering a valuable chance to regain momentum, rebuild confidence, and right the ship. While the Cubs have battled their own inconsistencies, facing a reeling Pirates team presents the perfect opportunity to get back on track.

Chicago Cubs series against the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates provides a great opportunity to get back on track

It’s been rough going for the Cubs since the All-Star break, going 11-13 over the last month and winning just four out of their last 10 games. Key hitters like Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Seiya Suzuki have all gone cold at the plate simultaneously, leading to a noticeable dip in offensive production. Their struggles have had a ripple effect through the rest of the lineup, with Matt Shaw being the lone bright spot, as the Cubs have found it tough to generate runs during the dog days of summer.

However, a struggling Pirates team that has faltered on the road, evidenced by a 17-42 away record, and is currently riding a five game losing streak, presents the Cubs with a great opportunity. Not only does it give the offense a chance to get back on track against a pitching staff that has a 6.52 ERA over their last 10 games and that has been outscored by 34 runs over that stretch, but it also offers a shot to build some much-needed momentum by securing their first series win since taking two of three from Baltimore back on August 1–3.

With O’Neil Cruz recently being placed on the concussion IL for the Pirates, Chicago’s pitching staff will need to be mindful of the always dangerous Bryan Reynolds, but otherwise this Pittsburgh team ranks dead last in terms of runs scored this season.

While expecting a sweep is unrealistic given baseball’s unpredictability, this three-game set gives Chicago a real chance to regroup, reset, and build momentum. With a tough stretch looming, including five games in four days against the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, the Cubs need to make the most of this opportunity.

Chicago Cubs: Kyle Tucker’s free agent price tag rising despite slump, per insider Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE