Chicago Cubs close to making a playoff rotation decision?

The Chicago Cubs have clinched their first playoff berth since the abbreviated 2020 season. They’re also close to clinching top Wild Card seed status, which will grant them home field advantage throughout the three-game Wild Card series.

Now, with just a handful of games left in the regular season, the attention has to shift to fielding the best possible team in the postseason.

There are concerns, though.

Right fielder Kyle Tucker’s lingering calf injury is a very big deal and puts into question the strength of the Cubs’ outfield. Similarly, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong’s extended slump brings another huge question mark to the postseason.

There are a few other concerns, too. Like, for instance, the playoff viability of the bullpen and the overall strength of the bench.

The Chicago Cubs’ playoff starting rotation

The starting pitching, meanwhile, has its own questions marks, with the order of the three-man Wild Card rotation being the biggest topic for debate right now.

Matthew Boyd, Cade Horton, and Shota Imanaga seem to be the designated front three for the series (although Jameson Taillon and Colin Rea are making strong cases for themselves with recent performances).

A few weeks ago, Boyd as the no. 1 would’ve been a foregone conclusion. That’s definitely not the case anymore as he’s struggled of late, posting a 5.34 ERA over his last 10 starts. Even Imanaga has faltered a bit lately, delivering a 4.76 ERA in his last 3 starts.

That leaves the Rookie of the Year-favorite Horton as the statistically best option for game one of the Wild Card series, although conventional baseball wisdom might steer one away from using a 24-year-old rookie in such a high-pressure postseason game.

Cade Horton favored for game one?

However, judging by the announced probable Cubs starters over the weekend and the overall layout of the likely pitching schedule, manager Craig Counsell may actually be leaning towards Horton for the big playoff assignment.

This Friday, Shota Imanaga is scheduled to start. On Saturday and Sunday, Javier Assad and Jameson Taillon, respectively, will get the starts.

That will leave Horton to likely take the mound on Tuesday against the Mets in Wrigley Field for the next-to-last series of the regular season. That will also give him a full week to rest before game one of the Wild Card series.

Boyd and Imanaga will also likely have one more start apiece over the final week of the season, but they will be afforded less rest time leading into the postseason than Horton.

At this point, though, the playoff rotation order is pure conjecture, maybe even to Counsell, himself.

No seniority, no favoritism

“We’re at a point where we’ve created a game plan to be able to be flexible,” Counsell told media before Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Counsell also doesn’t seem at all concerned over seniority or player pride when it comes to staffing a postseason run.

“Look, I think when you get to the playoffs, when you get to this time of year, guys understand,” Counsell said. “And you work really hard to get to these spots, and the game changes. Not tonight, necessarily. But when you get to October, the game changes.

“And the game changes, because [in Game 1 of a Wild Card Series], we’re two games from elimination. It changes your decisions. It just does.”

Time will tell who takes the mound first in which game. One thing is for certain, though, everyone will have a short leash.