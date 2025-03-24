The Chicago Cubs will wrap up their final game of the spring tomorrow when they play the Atlanta Braves for the second straight game.

The Cubs will then drive to Phoenix, where they’ll open the second start of their regular season playing the Arizona Diamondbacks in a four-game series.

The Cubs will start the season down one of their starting pitchers but should be getting him back soon.

The Chicago Cubs could get a piece of the rotation back soon

Javier Assad has been out with an oblique injury since the start of spring training. Since Assad missed all of spring and has slowly been ramping himself back up, he will start the season on the injured list.

Assad, according to MLB.com, threw a 40-pitch bullpen on March 22 and will move to face live hitters in batting practice as his next step.

The fifth starter?

Assad, once he returns, could slide into the rotation as the fifth starter and force Ben Brown out and down to the minors.

Brown has the upper hand to be the Cubs fifth starter when the time comes, with Colin Rea also being an option.

The 27-year-old native of Tijuana, Mexico, was great for the Cubs last season, where, in 29 starts, Assad went 7-6 with a 3.73 ERA and a 107 ERA+ in 147.0 innings.

Assad would’ve been in the running for the job this spring had it not been for his injury.

If not used as the fifth starter and isn’t used in the bullpen as the long man, Assad could get optioned to build up his innings, as he still has two minor-league options, according to FanGraphs.

Reinforcements are coming

The Cubs will have reinforcement soon as Assad will provide valuable pitching depth.

Thankfully, the Cubs have remained relatively healthy this spring, with only a few oblique strains and one groin injury, which came to prospect Owen Cassie.

The Cubs will get one boost to their roster before Assad’s arrival, with second baseman Nico Hoerner trending towards playing on Opening Day against the Diamondbacks.

