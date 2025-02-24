Chicago Cubs would be a good landing spot for 30-year-old all-star closer from their arch rival

Last season saw the bullpen falter early and often for the Chicago Cubs, as closer Adbert Alzolay struggled mightily and suffered a season-ending injury which put the team in a hole from the jump. Addressing the bullpen was a top priority for the Cubs front office this offseason and they went to work by adding three important arms for 2025.

Ryan Pressly, Ryan Brasier, and Eli Morgan were all acquired throughout the winter by the Cubs and will take on important roles for the organization this year. The veteran right-hander Pressly is expected to serve as Chicago’s closer based on how things stand with the roster right now. He has previous experience pitching in the ninth inning and in big spots as a whole in his lengthy tenure with the Houston Astros.

Brasier is coming over to the Windy City from Los Angeles where he spent the last handful of seasons as a Dodger. Another right-hander, Brasier has also pitched for Boston, so he knows what it’s like to pitch in key moments for an iconic franchise.

Morgan is an under-the-radar arm that the Cubs got from Cleveland back in November. He will work in the mid to late innings in relief this year and should be called on in various situations.

While everything appears to be set for Chicago’s bullpen this season, the front office has learned that you can never have to much help in relief. If a certain flamethrower from the Cubs’ arch-rival becomes available in the trade market, they should pounce on the opportunity to bring him in.

Ryan Helsley would be a perfect addition to the Chicago Cubs bullpen

Ryan Helsley was the National League’s best relief pitcher in 2024. He collected 49 saves in 65 appearances and held an eye-popping 2.04 ERA. Helsley also posted a 7-4 record to pair with his 1.10 WHIP in 66.1 innings tossed. The right-hander received his second career all-star nod last season and even picked up some CY Young award votes as well.

Even though the Cubs have given the closer role to Pressly, a chance to snag Helsley if he became a trade chip for the Cardinals would be too much to pass up on. He would elevate Chicago’s stable to a whole new level and would be a relief arm that the organization hasn’t had since Aroldis Chapman back in 2016.

Helsley avoided arbitration with St. Louis this offseason by agreeing to a deal with the club worth $8.2 million for the upcoming season. Not only is his salary cheap, but the Cubs wouldn’t have to give up as much to acquire Helsley in a trade because he is a rental arm.

It would take a lot for the Chicago Cubs to acquire Ryan Helsley

The Cubs and Cardinals have not swung many deals with one another throughout the history of each franchise being around. Being bitter rivals, it never made much sense for this to be the case to begin with. Because of this, it is highly unlikely that Helsely will be donning Cubbie blue anytime soon. A player of his caliber would haunt St. Louis in the battles between both squads and it just doesn’t seem realistic for a deal to be made.

It is also worth considering that the Cardinals might not be looking to trade the dominant closer at all. Although the Cardinals don’t have a super bright outlook for 2025, they could find it more valuable to hold on to Helsley now and possibly trade him at the deadline later in the season.

