Chicago Cubs sit atop power ranking to open second half

The Chicago Cubs are entering the “second half” of the 2025 season atop Yahoo Sports latest power rankings. There are 66 games remaining in the regular season, so technically the midway point of the season was 15 game ago, but Chicago will begin post All-Star break play with a 57-39 record, which is third best in all of baseball.

Despite the success, this is the first time all season that the Cubs have been atop Yahoo Sports power rankings. Here’s what led to them getting the number one spot.

With baseball’s best run differential at +119 and a solid series win in the Bronx entering the All-Star break, the Cubs claim the top spot in these rankings for the first time all season after spending much of the first half floating in the top 10. Chicago has a strong case as the best offense in MLB, and its bullpen has quietly become a legitimate strength after an awful collective showing in April. Adding an impact starting pitcher remains a priority ahead of the trade deadline — and staving off the Brewers isn’t going to be easy — but the Cubs are clear contenders and have earned the No. 1 spot at this juncture. Yahoo Sports

Strength of schedule heavily favors the Cubs the remainder of the season

Holding the top spot in the power rankings is a nice recognition, but the Cubs’ main focus remains unchanged: winning games and staying ahead in a tight NL Central race. The Milwaukee Brewers are hot on their heels, just one game back, fueled by an impressive 31-12 run since Memorial Day weekend.

The silver lining for Chicago? According to FanGraphs, the Cubs have the easiest remaining schedule in baseball. If they can take advantage of that favorable stretch, it could be the edge they need to lock in a postseason berth and to win the NL Central for the first time since 2020.

To begin post All-Star break play, the Cubs will be tested against the Boston Red Sox, who are riding a league best 10 game win streak. After that, they will have 10 more series against teams with records currently over .500, in which four of those match ups will be against the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals.

