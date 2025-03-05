Chicago Cubs front office blasted for offseason failures in troubling prediction

The Chicago Cubs raised eyebrows in the offseason when they traded Isaac Parades, Hayden Wesneski, and Camp Smith to the Houston Astros in exchange for Kyle Tucker. The Cubs added a star fight fielder who has three All-Star appearances under his belt at 28.

The move was a sign from the front office that the Cubs wanted to be contenders in 2025. However, Chicago missed out on Alex Bregman and traded away two-time All-Star Cody Bellinger.

Chicago Cubs slammed for not doing enough this offseason

Will Leitch of MLB.com argues the Cubs are relying on young players like Pete Crow-Armstrong and rookie Matt Shaw to win the NL Central. Leitch thinks the Cubs will finish behind the Cincinnati Reds and blames Chicago’s front office for failing to lock down the division.

“Meanwhile, the Cubs certainly were aggressive in bringing in Kyle Tucker,” Leitch wrote. “But all the moves they made — or didn’t make — in the wake of that trade have made them more vulnerable than they should be. They traded away Cody Bellinger. They fell short in their pursuit of Alex Bregman. They didn’t do nearly as much as they could have to bolster their rotation. They’re counting a LOT on Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch, as well as rookie Matt Shaw.

“The Cubs could have locked this division down, but their flaws and holes are as apparent as they were before the Tucker trade. The Reds, meanwhile, might be the team that has the most room to grow in the whole division. I might end up picking the Brewers above both of these teams, but don’t be shocked if the Reds surprise.”

The Cubs are relying on young players like Matt Shaw

The Cubs are putting a lot of faith in their young players this season. Shaw is a big question mark at third base. The elite prospect has issues making throws, and that’s a concern for any player tasked with throwing across the infield.

The Cubs should be better than their 83-79 record in 2024. But they might not have done enough in the offseason to make them a contender in the playoffs. Chicago might want to see how their youth progresses this spring before deciding if they want to go all-in for a season-changing trade.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Cubs fan poll shows a surprising winner in the fifth starter race Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE