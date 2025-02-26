Chicago Cubs top prospect could miss the first series of the 2025 season

The Chicago Cubs will play their first games of the regular season when they travel across the Pacific Ocean to take on the reigning World Series Champions the Los Angeles Dodgers for the Tokyo Series.

The Cubs have done a great job so far this spring preparing for those games, which start on March 18, with the Cubs sitting with a 6-0 record and firing on all cylinders.

A good majority of the Cubs’ prospects are making the most of their opportunities in big-league camp, with Kevin Alcántara hitting the cover off the ball so far this spring and showing why he’s deserving of a roster spot come Opening Day.

Sadly, the Cubs have been without one of their top prospects so far this spring, and it is looking like he won’t be able to make the trip over to Japan.

Chicago Cubs top prospect to miss the trip to Japan

Matt Shaw, the Cubs top prospect and could be their future third baseman, has been sidelined this spring with an oblique strain and hasn’t appeared in a game yet. The Cubs are taking things slow with Shaw, as oblique injuries are easily reaggravated.

Per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reports that Shaw won’t be making the trip to Japan with the Cubs.

The Cubs haven’t announced it yet, but Matt Shaw (oblique) almost certainly won’t make the trip to Japan, @MLBBruceLevine says. “There’s no way he’s going to be ready to go there and compete,” Levine says. “You want him for the other 160 games.”

Levine adds that Shaw is taking batting practice, but that comes with the coach’s involvement, which is a step in the right direction. This is a smart move for the Cubs, with Shaw slated to be a big part of the Cub’s success this season.

A big part of the Cubs success this season

Shaw entered camp looking to compete for the starting third base job the Cubs had open and was the frontrunner for the job once Alex Bregman signed with the Boston Red Sox. The 23-year-old is a highly skilled hitter, who brings with him some pop and the ability to be a 20/20 guy once he figures things out.

The Massachusetts native should have a good season, with Marquee Sports Network projecting that Shaw will play in 123 games this season, where he’ll hit .253 have 17 HRs, 63 RBI, have an OPS of .729, and have 16 stolen bases. If Shaw can put up those numbers, he will certainly finish the year in the Rookie of the Year voting.

Matt Shaw’s projected numbers for 2025 👀 pic.twitter.com/V2TTxBzbFm — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 13, 2025

Taking things slow will help

Taking things slow with Shaw is the right move here, as he hasn’t even played one game in the major leagues yet, let alone a spring training game.

Even though the 5-9 infielder won’t be making the trip to Japan, which is disappointing, this is the right decision to keep Shaw healthy for the rest of the season.

