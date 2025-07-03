Chicago Cubs prospect deemed most likely to be dealt at trade deadline

When the 2025 MLB trade deadline rolls around, the Chicago Cubs will be one of the most obvious buyers in the league. Leading the NL Central with their 51-35 record, the Cubs are looking for at least one more piece to catapult them in the pennant race.

Chicago will be connected to all of the top starting pitchers available. Their rotation ranks 22nd in the league with a 4.28 ERA. Matthew Boyd has been a revelation while Shota Imanaga is one of the best pitchers in the league while healthy. However, Jameson Taillon has skidded as of late and the Cubs are dealing with injuries to numerous other starting options.

The trade deadline gives Chicago the best opportunity to fortify their rotation before the playoffs. Working in their favor is top prospect Owen Caissie, who MLB executives are predicting to be the most likely prospect in all of baseball to be traded at the deadline, via Jim Bowden of the Athletic.

“Caissie was the prospect mentioned the most by execs — and it wasn’t even close,” Bowden wrote. “He is slashing .258/.369/.496 with 18 doubles and 12 homers this season, his second in Triple A. Caissie, 22, appears to be major-league-ready but is blocked because the Cubs have an elite outfield.”

“Five years ago, the Cubs acquired Caissie as one of the prospect headliners in the Yu Darvish trade with the Padres,” he concluded. “Now, in all likelihood, they will trade him for pitching at the deadline.”

Owen Caissie resume

After arriving in the Yu Darvish trade, Caissie has gone on to appear in 472 minor league games for the Cubs. He is hitting a robust .275 with 71 home runs, 279 RBI and 33 stolen bases. The outfielder has turned the corner offensively over his past two seasons hitting 22 home runs and driving in 84 RBI in 2023. He followed that up with 19 home runs, 75 RBI and 11 stolen bases during the 2024 campaign.

Caissie returned to Triple-A to begin the 2025 campaign, appearing in 66 games thus far. He is hitting .258 with 12 home runs, 33 RBI and three stolen bases. The outfielder ranks as the top prospect in Chicago’s organization and the 43-best in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline.

The only problem for Cassie is that he is blocked at the major league level. The Cubs have a pair of All-Star outfielders in Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong. Ian Happ is holding down the fort in left. As it stands, there’s simply no place for Cassie.

Tucker could leave as a free agent after the season, opening up a spot. But the Cubs will likely try to sign him to a long-term deal. In that case, Caissie’s best value to Chicago could come as a trade chip.

What Chicago Cubs are looking for

For as good as their offense is, the Cubs have struggled to get consistent production from third base. They could look to supercharge their lineup with another slugger at the hot corner. Still, it seems more likely that at least when it comes to Caissie, Chicago would be chasing the best pitching targets available.

Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins has been heavily connected to the team. He has struggled mightily in 2025, but he is a former Cy Young winner and under team control through 2027. He would be arguably the biggest haul Chicago could fetch barring an unknown name being available.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a pair of intriguing pitchers in Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly. The 2025 season hasn’t gotten Gallen’s way, but he is a former All-Star and came into the campaign off of three straight years with a sub-3.70 ERA. Kelly has put up a 3.55 ERA and a 103/29 K/BB ratio. Either option would be a strong fit in Chicago’s offense.

The list goes on from there, including players such as Seth Lugo of the Kansas City Royals, Luis Severino of the Athletics or Tyler Mahle of the Texas Rangers. Name a player on the trade block, the Cubs will be involved.

But they aren’t just going to give Caissie away. Despite their outfield roadblock, they now how much potential the prospect has. Still, if he helps land Chicago a top flight starter, Caissie’s time on the North Side will be ending soon.

