Chicago Cubs Rule 5 Pick had an impressive day at the plate

The Chicago Cubs crushed the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first game of spring training, beating the reigning World Series Champions 12-4. The Cubs sent out a lineup that featured most of their top prospects, and Michael Busch who will be the Cub’s Opening Day first baseman.

Cody Poteet started the games for the Cubs, where he pitched 1.1 innings, allowed 3 hits, walked 2, struck out 1, and allowed 3 earned runs. Poteet is competing for a spot to be in the Cub’s starting rotation or be their long-man out of the bullpen.

Another standout from today’s game was infielder Gage Workman, who contributed to the Cub’s offensive outburst.

A productive game for the Chicago Cubs infielder

Workman was plucked out of the Detriot Tigers farm system when the Cubs took him in this offseason Rule 5 Draft. Being Workman was a Rule 5 Pick, he will have to remain on the Cubs 26-man roster, or he will have to be sent back to the Tigers.

Workman had a spectacular game against the Dodgers, where he went 2-3 and had 2 RBI. Workman’s two RBIs came when he drove a home run to the opposite field. Even more impressive, Workman hit it against Dodgers left-handed Justin Wrobleski.

Gage Workman launches our first home run of #SpringTraining! pic.twitter.com/sCsGC86QEG — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 20, 2025

Last season, was a standout year for Workman while playing for the Tigers Double-A affiliate, the Erie SeaWolves. The 6-4 left-handed hitter played in 125 games, hitting 29 doubles, 6 triples, 18 HRs, 89 RBI, and 30 stolen bases. He also had a slash line of .280/.366/.476 and had an OPS of .843.

Competing for a job

Workman is competing for a spot on the Cubs bench, which could turn into him being a platoon partner for Matt Shaw if he struggles at the plate. The former fourth-round pick offers a ton of power, which the Cubs need.

Workman also brings with him versatility by being able to play third base, shortstop, and rightfield. Workman’s versatility will benefit the Cubs who need a backup third baseman, and another option at shortstop to give Dansby Swanson some days off.

An impressive first impression

Workman’s performance at the plate today will hopefully give him the confidence to carry it over for the rest of the spring.

The Arizona State University product has all the talent and skill to make the Cub’s Opening Day roster and will be a key contributor to their success this season.

