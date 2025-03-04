Chicago Cubs’ top prospect leaves his teammates speechless with his impressive bat

The Chicago Cubs took a beating yesterday when they lost by a score of 10-2 to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a game that saw Pete Crow-Armstrong removed from the lineup due to a hamstring injury.

The Cubs have had a great camp outside of their injuries and have seen some of their top prospects seeing a lot of success and making their case to join the Major League roster.

The Cubs only had a few open spots on their roster for guys to make, but one prospect is forcing the issue more than the others with how great his bat has been this spring.

Chicago Cubs prospect impresses with his bat

The Cubs have a few of their top prospects in camp this season, with Matt Shaw leading the way and competing to be the Cubs starting third baseman for this season. Another prospect capturing headlines in camp is the Cubs’ 21-year-old catching prospect Moisés Ballesteros.

Ballesteros is the 68th overall prospect in Major League Baseball and is considered one of the Cub’s best-hitting prospects. The Venezuelan native has a plus-hitting tool grading out at 60/80 and has average power that could elevate into a plus tool, given how great his bat is.

Moises Ballesteros can hit. pic.twitter.com/EL1EahCfmI — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) February 22, 2025

So far this spring, Ballesteros has torn it up at the plate, slashing .308/.400/.539 for an OPS of .939 in seven games. To add to his line, the 215lb catcher launched a home run over the berm, which left his teammates in awe. Carson Kelly was the most impressed by Ballesteros when speaking to Meghan Montemuro of the Chicago Tribune, said Ballesteros had an “aura” about him.

“Everybody was like ‘Who is this kid?’” Kelly said. “He has that aura that he knows he can hit. That’s really, really fun thing to have, especially for a young kid.”

Kelly added that once Ballesteros starts to learn to pull the ball, that will take his game to the next level.

“As he gets older and starts creating a little bit more direction towards center field, you’re going to see probably some more pull-side home runs,” Kelly said. “I think he’s always going to have that left-center field kind of low line drive doubles and a couple homers. But as guys start to get older and mature, they really learn how to true backspin a ball to the pull side and that’s probably the next evolution for him.”

Manager Craig Counsell added in about Ballesteros’s hitting ability, saying he’s proven a lot.

“Offensively, he’s really proven a lot,” manager Craig Counsell said. “All the players know that he can really hit, which is credit to him. So really just gaining experience against some higher-level pitching, which he’s frankly never struggled with, and we don’t anticipate he will.”

All the ability to be a star

Having confidence from his future manager will help Ballesteros succeed and take his game to the next level. The one knock on the young left-handed hitter is his defense, which is nowhere near where his bat is. Per his grades given by the MLB, he grades as a below-average defender at 40/80.

Ballesteros made it a point to come into camp more slimmed down and lean to give him more mobility behind the plate.

Moises Ballesteros working his way to Wrigley. pic.twitter.com/uqdvtClK4l — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) December 24, 2024

Ballesteros’s bat is big-league-ready, but the question for Ballesteros will be getting his defense up to pair. The Cubs brought in a couple of veteran catchers, Carlos Pérez and Reese McGuire, to help teach Ballesteros how to handle a big-league staff and work on his framing ability.

What the season will be like for Ballesteros

Currently, the Cubs don’t have a spot on the Major League roster for Ballesteros, with Miguel Amaya and Carson Taylor occupying both catching spots.

The Cubs toyed with moving Ballesteros to first base, but Michael Busch is blocking him, and he looks to be a perennial Gold Glover over there.

Ballesteros will likely begin his season down at Triple-A, where he can get everyday at-bats and playing time to work on his defense.

