Chicago Cubs’ top-100 prospect has showcased his skills this spring

The Chicago Cubs have one of the better farm systems in Major League Baseball. According to MLB.com, they are ranked eighth-best entering this season.

In their farm system, the Cubs have seven top-100 prospects, with their top-ranked prospect Matt Shaw making the trip to Japan with the Cubs.

Outside Shaw, the six other prospects on the top-100 list are close to making the big leagues. One prospect, Moisés Ballesteros, has had a spectacular spring and impressed in the breakout game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Chicago Cubs’ fourth overall prospect shows off this spring

Ballesteros is the Cubs’ fourth-ranked prospect for their organization and their highest-rated catching prospect. Ballesteros is also one of the Cubs to make MLB’s top-100 list, ranking 68th.

The 21-year-old Ballesteros has been outstanding this spring, tearing the cover off the ball in his appearances at the plate. In nine games this spring, Ballesteros has six hits in 17 at-bats (19 plate appearances), a home run, and two RBI while walking twice and punching out three times. God enough for a whopping slash line of., .353/.421/.529 for an OPS of .951 for nine total bases.

Not only has Ballesteros had a great spring at the plate, but his defense has come a long way, with it being the biggest knock against him. MLB.com grades his defense at 40/80 but gave him a decent grade for his arm at 50/80. Ballesteros showcased his arm during the Cub’s breakout game against the Angels.

He also contributed on the offensive side, where he went 2-4, scoring a run and driving in a run on an RBI double he legged out.

Big Mo's got a cannon, and Big Mo can mash 💪 MLB's No. 68 prospect Moises Ballesteros delivers on both sides of the ball for the @Cubs at Spring Breakout: pic.twitter.com/YZ5R09pnJj — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) March 16, 2025

Forcing the issue

Ballesteros was a non-invite this spring and was not supposed to break camp with the Cubs. However, he is making it a tough decision for the Cubs to give him a look at the Major League level at some point during the season.

The Cubs already have two catchers on the 26-man roster, Miguel Amaya and Carson Kelly, who will split time behind the dish this season. Both also made the trip to Japan with the Cubs, while Ballesteros was reassigned to minor-league camp and stayed back to play in the breakout game.

Ballesteros has shown that his bat can and will work at the big-league level, but the question is, will his defense match his offense? Starting the season at Triple-A is the right call to get Ballesteros to work behind the plate to improve his defense.

However, if he continues to hit, it will force the Cub’s hand to bring him up and find a spot for him.

A sign of good things to come

The future is bright for the Cubs, who have a nice core of young players.

Ballesteros will look to lead that group of young players looking to make the big leagues and join Shaw in building a strong nucleus.

