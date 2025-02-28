Chicago Cubs’ top outfield prospect can be a high quality power hitter

The Chicago Cubs have a ton of prospects in camp who are all trying to make a great impression on Craig Counsell and Jed Hoyer.

So far, Kevin Alcántara is outperforming the others by tearing the cover off the ball and making the most of his at-bats. The Jaguar, a nickname given to Alcántara by his teammates, is vying for a spot on the Cubs bench and possibly be a potential platoon option for Pete Crow-Armstrong.

One of the Cubs’ prospect has the potential to be a big-time power threat for the Cubs this season and for the future.

Chicago Cubs prospect labeled a potential power hitter

In a report published by MLB.com, they named the Cub’s top outfield prospect, Owen Caissie, as the top power-hitting prospect in their system. The 22-year-old Caissie has not appeared in a game this spring after suffering a left groin strain. Given the injury, the Cubs decided to option Caissie to Triple-A, where he can focus on rehabbing.

Caissie was brought to the Cubs organization when they traded Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres in 2020. Caissie brings a ton of raw power to the Cub’s farm system by having a plug grade of 65/80 for his power tool. In his four seasons down on the farm, the Canadian has 59hrs to his name and has a career slugging percentage of .470.

Last season, with the Iowa Cubs, Caissie had a great season from a power perspective, mashing 19hrs, 29 doubles, three triples, and had a slugging percentage of .473. Once called up, the product of Notre Dame High School can hit 30+ home runs and 100+ RBI.

A potential to be a star

Caissie has all the talent to be a force in the middle of the Cubs lineup for years to come once he figures it all out.

The 6-4 left-hander also displays an impressive arm out in the outfield, with that being a plush tool.

Once Caissie gets healthy, he’ll start his season with the Iowa Cubs, where he’ll get consistent at-bats and show he deserves a spot on the Major League roster.

With injuries being a part of baseball, Caissie could be the first option to get the call-up if an injury occurs.

