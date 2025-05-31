The Chicago Cubs bullpen has been the team’s Achilles heel to begin this season, recording 14 saves in 22 opportunities. The Cubs rank in the middle of the pack for both categories, which won’t help their chances of making the playoffs if they don’t convert saves into wins.

Few have done well in the bullpen like veteran left-handers Drew Pomeranz and Caleb Thielbar has been spectacular, with Pomeranz not allowing an earned run and having a 0.55 WHIP in 12.2 innings, while Theilbar pitching to a 2.29 ERA and having a WHIP slightly above one (1.07).

Danny Palencia has made the most of his opportunities since being called up and has stepped in and closed out ballgames since right-hander Porter Hodge went on the injured list. Palencia has recorded four of the Cubs’ 14 saves and has a 1.83 ERA in 19.2 innings.

Another player who has been a standout in the bullpen this season has been Brad Keller, who has been an unexpected success story. Others, like Ryan Pressly and Julian Merryweather, have struggled, leading to Pressly losing his closer’s job and Merryweather getting designated for assignment.

Chicago Cubs release Julian Merryweather

It has become official that Merryweather’s time with the Cubs has come to a close, as he has passed through waivers and has subsequently been released. Merryweather had spent the past three seasons with the Cubs after they had selected him off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays organization back in January of 2023.

In his three seasons with the Cubs Merryweather accumulated a 6-3 record and had a 4.26 ERA in 105.2 innings. Merryweather struggled throughout his seven-year career, and this season was just a continuation of those struggles, as he had an ERA close to six (5.79) and a -0.4 WAR.

Merryweather’s release could lead to an old friend’s return

Merryweather getting released now has the Cubs down an arm out in the bullpen, as right-hander Porter Hodge is on the injured list with an oblique strain. With the Cubs needing another arm in the bullpen and only having a few reliable arms out in the bullpen, the Cubs could look to Keegan Thompson to fill the role that Merryweather leaves behind.

Thompson (30) had been designated for assignment before the Cubs traveled to Japan to begin the 2025 season and has been pitching for their Triple-A affiliate since the season started. Thompson in 12 games with the Iowa Cubs (five being starts), has a 3-1 record and has pitched to a 3.60 ERA in 30.0 innings.

Thompson was drafted in the third round by the Cubs in the 2017 MLB Draft and has been in their organization ever since. In his four years spent with the Cubs, Thompson has a 17-11 record and a career 3.64 ERA in 227.1 career innings. If Thompson can continue to flourish down at Iowa, he could find himself getting an opportunity to be a part of the Cub’s successes this season.

