Chicago Cubs release 2024 gold glove finalist

The Chicago Cubs made an expected move official today as they granted the release of a non-roster invitee Nicky Lopez. Lopez, a 2024 gold glove finalist as a second baseman, has played in the big leagues each of the past six seasons and is now free to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Nicky Lopez asked for the Chicago Cubs to release him

According to Jon Heyman, Lopez asked the Cubs to release him and they granted it. This decision, from both sides, was not unexpected as Lopez did not crack the 31-man travel roster to Japan. He now may see if any other team is willing to give him a big league roster spot.

This transaction means that Chicago is content with the infield arrangement that they currently have. Backups, which is the role Lopez was competing for, include Jon Berti, Vidal Brujan, Gage Workman, and Justin Turner. Starters are Michael Busch, Nico Hoerner (once healthy), Dansby Swanson, and Matt Shaw.

Nicky Lopez requested and was granted his release by the Cubs today per the opt-out in his contract, in order to pursue other opportunities — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 21, 2025

More opt outs/releases to come?

Under the 2022-2026 collective bargaining agreement, players with six-plus years of MLB service time who finished the preceding season on a major league roster or injured list, can opt out of minor league deals at various points during a season. Per MLB Trade Rumors, Cubs non-roster invitee Chris Flexen is the only eligible player who fits that bill. His first opt out date is on Saturday, March 22.

Like Lopez, Brad Keller is another player who has an opt out built into his contract. Keller did not qualify for the automatic opt out like Flexen as Keller finished the 2024 season not on a 40-man roster.

There’s going to be lots of movement across the league this weekend on former big leaguers currently on minor league deals. It’ll be interesting to see what happens on the Cubs side of things, but for now Lopez is the first to be released.

Chicago Cubs facing toughest roster decision next, ahead of 2025 domestic opening day Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE