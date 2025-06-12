The Chicago Cubs return home to the confines of Wrigley Field to begin a home stand that will span 10 games. The Cubs had an okay road trip, which saw them go 4-5 and end with a 7-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Cubs still don’t catch a break, as they still have three more games to play until their first off day in two weeks. Everybody from the best player on the roster to the 26th man is tired, but all have been performing well and have kept the Cubs above .500 team since the beginning of June.

The one aspect of the team that has made a dramatic turnaround has been the bullpen, which got off to a poor start. However, since May 14, they have been one of the best in baseball, pitching to a 0.82 ERA since. Few arms have emerged and proven reliable, but one arm that has is Daniel Palencia, who is experiencing a breakout season and had something special happen to him last month.

Daniel Palencia had something special happen last month

Palencia has been up and down between the Cubs and their minor league affiliates for three seasons, with this season being the time he’s gotten the most consistent looks. Palencia was optioned to the minor leagues to begin the year, but was soon recalled after Matt Shaw had been optioned.

Last month, the 25-year-old had something special done for him, as Marquee Sports Network posted via their X account that Palencia’s parents were in attendance for one of the games he pitched in, marking the first time they saw him pitch in the big leagues. Palencia is a native of Venezuela, which makes it difficult for his family to see him, so anytime they can, it’s a special occasion.

“Daniel Palencia’s parents saw him pitch in person as a major leaguer for the first time last month.”

Daniel Palencia's parents saw him pitch in person as a major leaguer for the first time last month.@amartinez_11 has the story ⬇️ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 12, 2025

A future arm for the backend of the Chicago Cubs bullpen

Palencia has been dominant since getting the call to join the team back in April. Overall, in 21 games this season, Palencia has a 0-2 record with a 1.96 ERA and a 1.000 WHIP in 23.0 innings.

Palencia has filled in nicely whenever he’s asked to close out games, and he is currently the Cubs’ saves leader for this season, with five saves in six opportunities. Thankfully, veteran right-hander Ryan Pressly has turned things around, and Porter Hodge should hopefully be back soon, as he’s dealing with a left hip impingement.

Once he’s officially back, having him, Pressly, Palencia, and the other complimentary pieces they have will give the Cubs one of the better bullpens in the game. The only question is, who will ultimately take over the closer’s responsibilities?

