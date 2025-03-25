Chicago Cubs non-roster invite makes the team after a great showing this spring

The Chicago Cubs are finalizing their roster to get ready to begin the season, which for the Cubs starts on the 27th against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In the four-game series, the Cubs will be sending Justin Steele and Jameson Taillon to the mound for the first two games, while the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen for game one and save Corbin Burnes for when they play the New York Yankees.

As the Cubs prepare themselves to take on the Diamondbacks, one Cubs player who was a non-roster invite this spring will make the team after getting told he had made the squad after a great spring.

The Chicago Cubs add a non-roster invite to the 26-man roster

According to reporter Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cubs have informed right-handed pitcher Brad Keller he has officially made the team.

“Brad Keller has been notified that he’s made the team for the domestic opener, Craig Counsell said.”

The Cubs signed Keller to a minor-league deal during the offseason and got an invite to spring training to have a shot to make the team.

Keller had a good spring, flashing signs of having a dominant fastball, and looked like he could be a capable piece out of the bullpen.

In his six appearances throughout the spring, the 29-year-old Keller had a 1-1 record with a 4.22 ERA and struck out eleven batters in 10.2 innings.

Keller also was included in the Cubs trip over to Japan.

What will Keller’s role be?

Keller has primarily worked out of the bullpen during his seven seasons in Major League Baseball but has made a handful of starts, totaling 116 for his career.

Combined between the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox last season, Keller made 16 appearances out of the bullpen while starting two games and had a 5.44 ERA in 41.1 innings.

Keller will likely be used the same way with the Cubs this season and could work as one of the multi-inning relievers.

A good addition for the Cubs

Having Keller on their roster is a great depth move for the Cubs and will provide a nice option for manager Craig Counsell.

Keller will be used a good bit to start the year and may find some time in the rotation if Ben Brown doesn’t capture the fifth spot.

