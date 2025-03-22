The Chicago Cubs will begin their second Opening Day in five days when they take the short drive from Mesa to Phoenix to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Cubs will face the Diamondbacks‘ top two pitchers in the series, Zac Gallen and Corbin Burnes, while they’ll send Justin Steele and Jamison Taillon to the mound for the first two games.

Steele will be looking to bounce back after getting roughed up in game two of the Tokyo Series and Taillon will be making his first start of the season.

The Chicago Cubs announce game three starter

The Cubs hadn’t announced who would start game three out in the desert, but according to Baseball Insider Bob Nightengale, the Cubs will send Shota Imanaga to the mound to start the third game.

“Cubs starter Shota Imanaga will pitch the third game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks putting him in line to pitch the Cubs home opener April 4 against the Padres”

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga will pitch the third game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks putting him in line to pitch the Cubs home opener April 4 against the Padres — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 22, 2025

Starting Imanaga in game three will keep him on his standard five days’ rest to get him to April 4. It makes sense that Shota gets both honors of starting two openers, as he is considered the Ace of the staff.

Matthew Boyd will likely follow Imanaga for game four, as he would be the only member who has not debuted.

An impressive first outing from Imanaga

The 31-year-old Imanaga had a spectacular start to the season when he got the nod to be the Opening Day starter in his native land, Japan.

In his 4.0 innings of work, Imanaga didn’t allow a hit, struck out two, gave up four walks, and didn’t get a decision, as he didn’t go the required 5.0 innings.

Imanaga should fare far better against the Diamondbacks and go deeper if he can limit the walks.

Ace of the staff

Imanaga is the de facto Ace of the staff and showed it in his performance on March 18.

The Cubs will need Imanaga to be sharp and replicate what he did last season, where he finished in the top five for both the Rookie of the Year and Cy Young voting if they’re successful.

If Imanaga can do that, then the Cubs will be in line to have their first postseason berth in five seasons.

Chicago Cubs: Analysts pick under-the-radar impact players for 2025 season Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE