Chicago Cubs rookie finished top 5 in latest poll for ROTY

The Chicago Cubs could have a few players take home a few accolades this season, which could also culminate in the team making the playoffs for the first time in five seasons. The Cubs’ top player this season has not been Kyle Tucker, who most would’ve assumed would be leading the team to success, but Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is on pace to win the National League MVP award.

Crow-Armstrong and Tucker are also the leading vote-getters in the National League to start in centerfield and rightfield for the All-Star game. Other players on the roster, such as Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki, have also done well this season helping to produce runs alongside PCA and Tucker.

The one player the Cubs had high hopes for was Matt Shaw, who, for the most part, has not lived up to the hype and has struggled this season. Even though Shaw has struggled and has taken his licks as a rookie playing on a team vying for a spot in the playoffs, he could turn things around in the second half, which could help his case to win a prestigious award.

Matt Shaw ranks highly in the latest poll for rookies in the National League

The National League has a few talented rookies making names for themselves, with a few being the top candidates to win the NL Rookie of the Year. In the latest poll by Major League Baseball, Shaw has emerged as the fifth-best rookie in the NL behind players like Hyeseong Kim of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who ranks second, and Drake Baldwin of the Atlanta Braves, who came out on top.

Baldwin is having a great rookie season for the Braves, hitting .285/.333/.467 for an OPS of .800 in 47 games. Kim has also done well in his first season since deciding to come over from the KBO. In 17 fewer games than Baldwin (30), Kim has hit .382/.425/.544 for an OPS of .969.

Shaw will have his work cut out to dethrone Baldwin and Kim from the top two spots, as he’s only hit .230/.301/.331 for an OPS of .632 in 43 games. Shaw’s struggles this season even had him take a trip back down to Iowa to fix and adjust his swing.

The Chicago Cubs will need a strong second half from Shaw

If Shaw wants to have any chance to win the NL Rookie of the Year award, he will need to have a strong second half, and for Baldwin and Kim to go cold. Shaw has the talent to turn things around and work through these struggles, but just letting him play through it is the only way he can fix things.

Shaw shouldn’t be any more trips down to Iowa this season, and hopefully, this runway the Cubs are giving him to play every day can net him that ROTY award.

