Chicago Cubs’ 23-year-old rookie penciled in to an interesting spot in the lineup

The Chicago Cubs have had an interesting series north of the border, dropping the first game to the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1, but came back last night off a dominant pitching performance from Cade Horton and tied the series. Sadly for the Cubs, last night’s win came at a cost, with catcher Miguel Amaya getting carted off the field after awkwardly hitting first base attempting to beat out an infield hit.

The Cubs activated Amaya from the 60-day injured list before the start of the series after dealing with an oblique strain, but unfortunately will be returning to the injured list. Since Amaya will be going back on the IL, the Cubs decided to call up their top prospect, Owen Caissie, to take Amaya’s place and debut in his country.

Chicago Cubs top prospect, Owen Caissie, is batting fifth in his debut

Today is a special day for the 23-year-old native of Burlington, Canada, not only because it’s his first game in the show, but because it’s his first game debuting in front of his fellow countrymen. This moment is so special for Caissie that manager Craig Counsell decided to pencil Caissie into the fifth spot in the lineup, sandwiched between Carson Kelly and Nico Hoerner.

“Caissie Debut Day.”

Caissie Debut Day. Watch the game live on the Marquee Sports Network App. pic.twitter.com/SDWSdfipcD — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 14, 2025

Caissie debuts after getting hot down on the farm

Caissie getting called up to the big leagues doesn’t come without merit, as he has checked off all the boxes that he needed to check off. Having one of the better seasons in his minor league career, Caissie has had the best season from a power perspective, having the highest slugging percentage of his career at .566, and tied his career high in home runs at 22 in only 93 games.

Caissie also had a great showing this summer, hitting .316 with an OPS of 1.040 in 22 games in June, improving to a .393 average and 1.107 OPS in nine games this month.

