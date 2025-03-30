Chicago Cubs rookie reaches a career milestone in 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks

The Chicago Cubs had a fantastic victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks last night, beating them by a score of 4-3. The game ended with Dansby Swanson playing the hero and making a stunning defensive play to end the game.

The Cubs needed the victory after dropping the second game of the series 8-1 after coming out hot in the first game.

The victory for the Cubs came off a strong showing by their pitching staff, the exception being Ryan Pressly, who struggled. Pressly gave up four hits and two earned runs in his one inning before closing the door.

Shota Imanaga was remarkable once again, giving the Cubs seven strong innings of three-hit ball while striking out four and giving up one earned run. Imanaga cut his walk totals in half this outing compared to his first start of the season, where he gave up four.

The other highlight of the Cub’s win was seeing a milestone reached by one of their rookies, which helped seal the victory.

Chicago Cubs rookie reaches a milestone

Matt Shaw is the Cub’s top-ranked prospect and the 19th-best prospect in Major League Baseball. Shaw was afforded the opportunity this spring by manager Craig Counsell and President of Baseball Ops Jed Hoyer to go out and win the starting third base job for the Cubs, which he did.

Shaw didn’t have the best spring offensively, hitting .208 in nine games. However, Shaw did play third base well enough to earn a spot after making some good plays defensively.

Shaw debuted in Japan when the Cubs played the Los Angeles Dodgers for the Tokyo Series and recorded his first big league hit on an infield single.

Now, Shaw has recorded the second-biggest milestone in his young career, hitting his first Major League home run in the top of the seventh inning to put the Cubs up 4-3. Shaws’ home run was the added insurance run the Cubs needed to win the game after the Diamondbacks scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to get within one.

“First career big league home run for Matt Shaw!”

First career big league home run for Matt Shaw! pic.twitter.com/KAZw6KbdQu — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 30, 2025

Shaw entered the game as a pinch hitter for third baseman Gage Workman, who went hitless in his Major League Debut.

The pressure on Shaw lowered

The pressure on Shaw has been lowered by getting his first big league hit and home run out of the way.

Shaw will be getting the line share of starts at third base for the foreseeable future, and hitting this homer could help propel him into a hot streak.

Chicago Cubs: Manager’s response to Matt Shaw’s 1st career home run is confidence inspiring Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE