Chicago Cubs make roster moves after deadline: Amaya, Ballesteros among affected

The Chicago Cubs have taken a lot of heat in the aftermath of what many feel was an underwhelming haul prior to Thursday’s trade deadline. Now one game behind the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central Division, the team’s quick start is in the past and reality is setting in that they may have to fight their way to the postseason after all.

The needs coming into the July 31 cutoff day for trades were clear. They needed a front-of-rotation starter, likely a back-end starter, a high-leverage reliever, and bench help (with a focus on third base and the outfield).

The Cubs did NOT address their primary front-of-rotation need and, arguably, didn’t address their primary bullpen need either.

Incoming, outgoing Chicago Cubs

In total, Chicago acquired swing man Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals, relievers Andrew Kittredge and Taylor Rogers (from the Cincinnati Red and Pittsburgh Pirates, respectively), and IF/OF Willi Castro from the Minnesota Twins.

To correspond with those acquisitions, the Cubs had to make some room on their roster.

On Thursday, after the trade deadline moves, the Cubs DFA’d veteran reliever Ryan Pressly, shifted catcher Miguel Amaya to the 60-day IL, sent C/DH Moises Ballesteros back down to Iowa and also sent down RHP Gavin Hollowell.

Prior to Thursday’s shakeup, the Cubs had also been cleaning things up in hopes of bolstering their roster for what looks to be a heated pennant race.

Utility man Vidal Brujan was DFA’d on Wednesday. Veteran swing man Chris Flexen was also DFA’d earlier in the week. Right-handed reliever Porter Hodge, who had been activated from the IL, was sent down to Triple-A Iowa.

Amaya, Ballesteros, Pressly, and others

The Miguel Amaya move to the 60-day IL is possibly the most jarring of the moves, until it’s pointed out that the decision was purely a procedural move. The 26-year-old Amaya is rehabbing from an oblique injury in the minors and seems to be healthy. The move over to the 60-day list shouldn’t affect his timeline for a major league return all that much. The young catcher had been showing much improvement on both offense and defense and was having a bit of a breakthrough year until his injury.

Ballesteros’ reassignment was rough, especially considering his big bases-loaded double on Wednesday in the Cubs’ win over the Brewers, but it was predictable. The more experienced and versatile newcomer Willi Castro should have more overall value to a Cubs team pushing for the playoffs.

Pressly being designated for assignment also wasn’t much of a surprise with two new bullpen pieces coming in, along with a swing man who can start or relieve. The 36-year-old veteran came to the team via offseason trade with the Houston Astros and was given the closer role, before quickly losing it with a string of poor showings.

The next big moves

All in all, the Cubs roster profiles as stronger now than before the deadline, even if the front office couldn’t or wouldn’t pull the trigger on more impactful acquisitions.

The next big roster questions should come mid-August when right-handed pitchers Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad are due to return to active duty and Amaya is ready to take his catching spot alongside Carson Kelly.

Three new roster spots will have to be cleared for the incoming assets. On the bubble are catcher Reese McGuire and pitchers Brooks Kriske, Drew Pomeranz, and Ben Brown.

