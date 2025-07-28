Chicago Cubs Rumors: Raisel Iglesias on their radar

Much like this off-season, the Chicago Cubs are exploring all opportunities to improve their pitching staff, both in the starting rotation and the bullpen. Several names have emerged with the trade deadline rapidly approaching, including current Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias.

Raisel Iglesias is on the Chicago Cubs radar

The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney indicated that the Braves closer is one player the Cubs are interested in pursuing. Iglesias is 35 years old with 11 seasons of big league experience, has 235 career saves under his belt, and is a realistic trade candidate as he is a rental bullpen arm on an Atlanta team that is no where near being in the hunt for the playoffs.

Daniel Palencia is the Cubs current closer

If Chicago were to pursue and acquire Iglesias, it wouldn’t be to overtake Daniel Palencia, who has thrived as the Cubs closer since taking over. Palencia has a 1.43 season ERA and has converted all 14 save opportunities since assuming the role. However, Iglesias would provide a veteran presence with playoff experience and could be a pivotal player who manager Craig Counsell could turn to during big moments in the playoffs.

As the trade deadline nears, the Cubs are once again leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of pitching upgrades. With names like Iglesias now on their radar, it’s clear Chicago is serious about fortifying their pitching staff. Whether they make a splash or a subtle move, the focus remains the same: add an impact arm.

