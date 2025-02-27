Spring Training has treated the Chicago Cubs kindly so far based on the product on the field and the legends that have been around Mesa with the franchise. Even though Spring Training victories don’t count for anything, the Cubs winning their first six contests in Arizona this year is a fantastic sight to see.

The promising farm system that surrounds the Cubs is getting more looks this spring than in the previous two years. With a majority of the pieces to the puzzle being closer to the big league level, fans are getting used to these prospects playing earlier in these exhibition games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong was the first player in this young crop to get consistent playing time with the big club a season ago and he is in a prime position to be one of the most electrifying outfielders in all of baseball in 2025. Matt Shaw is dealing with an oblique issue and might not make the trip with the team to Japan to begin their season against the Dodgers. The highly touted third base prospect will have the job at the hot corner as soon as he is fully healthy, and fans are fired up to see what he can do to begin his career.

Another strong hitting prospect in the Cubs’ system has been tearing it up to begin the spring. His performance has not only caught the attention of fans and the media, but a franchise legend as well who has had plenty of good things to say in Mesa.

Chicago Cubs legend thinks highly of Kevin Alcantara

Sammy Sosa returning to the Cubs organization was a major highlight of the offseason. The slugger has been on site at Sloan Park this weeks and was seen talking to players in the dugout during one of the team’s home games.

Sammy Sosa chats with Michael Busch and Kevin Alcántara in the dugout! pic.twitter.com/LKcd9LQpbq — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 25, 2025

Sosa has spent some time with top outfield prospect Kevin Alcantara and has loved what he has seen from “The Jaguar” so far. When talking on the desk with Marquee Sports Network this week, he had some strong words for the youngster that the acquired at the trade deadline in 2021 for Anthony Rizzo.

“He reminds me of when I was coming up,” Sosa said. “I was cocky. I was confident … I think he’s going to be a very, very good player.”

“He reminds me of when I was coming up. I was cocky. I was confident … I think he’s going to be a very, very good player.” Sammy Sosa on Kevin Alcántara 🐆 pic.twitter.com/Zkn9dROCx1 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 26, 2025

This is about as good as it gets for Cubs fans. Anytime a player is mentioned in the same breath as a guy like Sosa is worth paying attention to and for the words to come from the man himself is the icing on the cake. Alcantara has six hits in 14 at-bats this spring with four runs driven in. He has two doubles and an over 1.000 OPS in six games played.

Kevin Alcantara has played himself into a position to make the team

Based on his numbers at the dish and his ability to cover a ton of ground in the outfield, Alcantara is making life very difficult for the Cubs front office this spring. He has proven that he is ready to take on a role at the big league level in 2025, but roster construction might prevent him from doing so.

It’s been noted that Alcantara is in contention for the backup center field job behind Crow-Armstrong, but that might not be the best path for him to begin the season. Even if he is the strongest outfielder in the competition, Alcantara’s game won’t develop much if he isn’t getting consistent at-bats.

The Cubs have a plan in place for “The Jaguar” down the road and he has certainly played himself into a discussion to make the team based on his impressive spring. However, an extremely crowded outfield at the moment might keep Alcantara in Iowa a bit longer to start the campaign.

3 Chicago Cubs players who may need to step up following latest Matt Shaw update Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE