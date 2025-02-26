The Chicago Cubs and Sammy Sosa reconciled this off-season as the legendary slugger made an appearance at Cubs Convention. Their relationship is now continuing to grow and expand as he returned to the Cubs dugout during a spring training game for the first time in 21 years.

Sammy Sosa returned to the Chicago Cubs dugout for the first time in 21 years

It has been since 2004 that Sosa was last spotted in a Chicago Cubs dugout. That all changed on Tuesday, February 25 as he was seen interacting with players and reportedly discussing hitting. According to Marquee Network, Sosa specifically chatted with Michael Busch and Kevin Alcantara.

Sammy Sosa is back in the Cubs dugout for the first time since 2004! (via @WatchMarquee)pic.twitter.com/TydkJKkcEZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 25, 2025

What are the Cubs hoping to accomplish by having Sammy Sosa in the dugout?

Sosa’s recent appearance in the Cubs dugout reportedly wont be the last as he will be around helping in any way he can. Chicago is hopeful that his expertise will help hitters navigate early-season struggles. When Sosa was asked about his role in helping the hitters, he said, “I’m an expert in that.”

He also went on to say, “Work hard every day. I never was satisfied when I was playing. That’s how you go from an ‘okay’ player to a superstar.”

