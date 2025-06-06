Report: Chicago Cubs have checked in on struggling Cy Young winner, willing to absorb full salary

The Chicago Cubs, as of this writing, have the best record in the National League and sit atop the NL Central Division with a 5-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Much of the team’s success has been sparked on by their versatile and potent offense, which rates among the best in all of baseball.

On the pitching side of things, the bullpen has gone from being shaky to sturdy, becoming one of the best over the last several weeks. The starting rotation, meanwhile, has surprisingly held itself together reasonably well since losing ace Justin Steele for the season following elbow surgery and now waiting on co-ace Shota Imanaga to return from a tricky hamstring injury suffered in early May.

But few believe that the overachieving remnants of the Cubs rotation, even when/if Imanaga gets back to full strength, can carry the team through what they hope to be a deep playoff run.

Apparently, the Cubs ownership and front office are among those who believe that what they have right now won’t be enough.

The Chicago Cubs On The Hunt For Starting Pitching

According to sources mentioned by Matthew Trueblood of North Side Baseball, the Cubs are already very active in pursing starting pitching, with lines cast in many different directions.

One of those lines cast, according to Trueblood, is in Miami where the team has “repeatedly checked in on [Sandy] Alcantara.”

The Chicago-Alcantara buzz has been loud and present from the beginning of the offseason, all throughout the regular season. It’s made sense, after all. The Cubs are looking for starting pitching and the former Cy Young winner, just returning from Tommy John surgery to pitch for a Miami Marlins team in full rebuild mode, is under team control for at least two more years (with a team option for a third), working at a comparatively reasonable price of $17.3 million a year (with a $21 million option in 2027).

Money Is No Object?

Trueblood is also reporting that his sources say the usually frugal Cubs ownership is willing to absorb the full cost of any mid-season trade acquisitions, thereby lowering the haul of prospects needed to be sent to any trade partner.

Per Trueblood:

“Chicago has plenty of space beneath the competitive-balance tax threshold for midseason acquisitions, and sources said the RIcketts family has given Hoyer the green light to use that cushion if relatively expensive players who can improve the team’s chances at a deep playoff run are available. That would, for instance, ensure that the Cubs wouldn’t have to give up extra prospect value in a deal for Alcántara; they wouldn’t ask Miami to absorb any of the approximately $29 million still owed on that deal.”

…But Alcantara’s 2025…

Complicating matters significantly is the fact that Alcantara, who hadn’t pitched since September of 2023, is off to a horrid start this season. Currently posting a 2-7 record with a 7.89 ERA in 12 starts, he’s not the kind of impact front-of-rotation pitcher normally lusted over as a postseason piece.

While his stuff is not too far off from peak level, his command has been way off, especially when it comes to his secondary pitches.

Alcantara’s poor 2025 will undoubtedly scare off some potential suitors. It may also move the Marlins to just keep him aboard and see if he turns things around next season, hoping on a heftier return if they need to trade him then.

If Trueblood’s sources are correct, however, the Cubs may be one of the few teams not deterred by the righty’s struggles.

The appeal of a controllable, reasonably-priced, 29-year-old former Cy Young ace with up to three years of team control is understandable, especially if he can be acquired without handing over too much trade capital in return. Even if it doesn’t help the Cubs win this year, Alcantara could be an asset in the bank for next year and beyond.

This trade season is shaping up to be an interesting one.

