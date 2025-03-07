Chicago Cubs urged to trade for 2022 Cy Young award winner

The Chicago Cubs made several great moves over the off-season that included trading for Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly while also signing Matthew Boyd, Colin Rea, and Justin Turner. These additions are expected to significantly help the current core that is in place and make the team playoff contenders.

As the season progresses, executive Jed Hoyer will have opportunities to add more players. One player whose name is currently being tossed around as a trade deadline target is starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara. Should he be available, the Cubs should definitely explore what the cost to acquire him may be.

Sandy Alcantara is expected to be traded in 2025

On MLB Network, Jon Morosi mentioned that he expects Alcantara to be traded in July. Additionally, Jon Heyman reported that the Miami Marlins are going to have him on an innings limit this year, thus potentially making him available to pitch in October. Alcantara missed all of the 2024 season recovering from tommy john surgery and was a 2022 Cy Young award winner when he threw 228 innings, had a 2.28 ERA, and had six complete games.

Chicago Cubs urged to trade for Sandy Alcantara

If Alcantara truly is available this summer, an acquiring team would get control over him for at least one and a half seasons, but potentially two and a half. The 29 year old is scheduled to make $17.3 million each of the next two years while also having a $21.0 million club option for the 2027 season. Adding an arm like Alcantara would give the Cubs rotation a great power arm who also has a track record of pitching deep into games.

Jacob Zanolla, of the Cubs Insider, wrote on the possibility of Chicago trading for Alcantara and said that, “for a Cubs team with plenty of stamina questions, a starter who can average over seven innings per start would be a great boost.” Zanolla also said that, “Adding a power arm to the rotation would put them in tremendous position to make noise in the postseason.”

Time will tell if the Cubs and Marlins get together to discuss a deal or not, but Hoyer did talk extensively with their organization earlier this winter on potentially trading for Jesús Luzardo. The sides are already familiar with one another and Chicago’s farm system offers plenty of talented prospects for Miami to choose from.

Chicago Cubs still pondering opening day status of top prospect Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE