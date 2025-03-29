Chicago Cubs: Why having this valuable piece back strengthens the lineup

The Chicago Cubs are not off to a great start this season, having a 1-3 record in their first four games.

The Cubs had another clunker last night when they dropped the second game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, falling 8-1 after scoring ten runs the night before to beat them.

Cubs starter Jameson Taillon didn’t have his best stuff while facing the Diamondbacks lineup, allowing six earned runs on nine hits in 4.1 innings pitched.

The bugaboo for Taillon was the home run ball, which he allowed two to Eugenio Suárez.

The Cubs did get back a valuable piece for this series in second baseman Nico Hoerner, who is fully healthy from having offseason surgery and will help deepen this Cubs lineup.

Chicago Cubs’ mainstay in the lineup is back

Hoerner had to have surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right arm, which forced him to sit out most of spring training and the Tokyo Series.

Hoerner rehabbed all spring to play the Opening Series against the Diamondbacks.

Now that he’s back, Hoerner makes the middle of the Cubs lineup better and gives them back their top base stealer.

Hoerner helped ignite the Cub’s offense in their 10-6 win over the Snakes, dropping in an RBI single down the rightfield line to score Seiya Suzuki, making the score 8-3.

Hoerner lessens the pressure on Shaw and deepens the lineup

Before Hoerner returned, the Cubs batted Matt Shaw in front of shortstop Dansby Swanson for the Tokyo Series, which drew criticisms from some.

However, that was only temporary as once Hoerner returned he would slot into his usual sixth spot in the order.

Hoerner was the Cubs leader in stolen bases, with 48, and is one of their better on-base guys, tallying a .333 OBP last season. Hoerner’s speed is valuable for the Cubs to be effective and score runs.

The presence of Hoerner in the lineup could take some of the pressure off from Shaw.

When Shaw was batting in front of Swanson, he was coming up in high-pressure situations, now lower in the order, the pressure is lowered.

Having Hoerner batting in front of Shaw could help Shaw see more fastballs and be a better hitter.

It’s good to have Hoerner back

Hoerner not only brings a bat to the Cubs’ lineup they need to score runs, but he also brings a Gold Glove on defense to pair with his Gold Glove double-play partner, Dansby Swanson.

The Cubs need Hoerner to remain healthy for this season to make a playoff run.

If Hoerner can stay healthy and hit his career numbers, the Cubs will have a great chance to end the five-year playoff drought.

The Cubs will be sending left-hander Shota Imanaga tonight to face off against the Diamondbacks. Imanaga is coming off a dominant start in Japan, where henlitched four innings without allowing a hit.

He will square off against the Diamondbacks young right-hander Brandon Pfaadt. Pfaadt recently signed a five-year extension worth $45 million.

