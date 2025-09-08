Chicago Cubs: 3 desperate, secret Cubs weapons down the stretch

The story of the Chicago Cubs’ 2025 season seems to be edging more towards “the agony of defeat” than “the thrill of victory.” That’s the vibe, anyway, if you take into account all of the hard luck that has piled up on the North Siders’ plate this year.

The latest bit of bad news came on Sunday, when closer Daniel Palencia got shellacked in the ninth inning and then had to leave the game with an apparent shoulder injury.

This Palencia thing, by the way, comes as both Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker are sitting out injuries. And it comes at the tail end of a season that has seen, among other things, the Cubs’ ace Justin Steele get sidelined with a season-ending injury, three of the remaining starting pitchers sidelined with significant IL stints, and multiple players suffering through extended, simultaneous late-season slumps.

But the Cubs are not without hope. They’re going to make the playoffs and likely have home-field advantage throughout the Wild Card series. They also have a talented enough roster– and enough healing time until the postseason– to field a very solid playoff team.

Here, though, are 3 secret weapons the Cubs may have up their sleeve to push them through the regular season and beyond

Michael Soroka as the “X-factor”

In a recent piece for The Athletic, Sahadev Sharma called trade deadline acquisition Michael Soroka the Cubs’ “X-factor” headed into the playoffs. The former Washington National was injured just two innings into his first outing as a Cub and is scheduled to have his first rehab appearance this Wednesday.

Per Sharma:

“He won’t be the starter the Cubs hoped they were getting at the trade deadline, but as Michael Soroka rehabs, it sounds like his velocity is back and he could help the team out of the bullpen down the stretch. His numbers in that role last season were impressive, and if he can come close to matching them, he could help the team win and give time off to key relievers like Brad Keller and Andrew Kittredge as the Cubs try to stay fresh and healthy heading into the postseason.”

A month or so of best-case-scenario Soroka would definitely help the Cubs, especially in a bullpen that is suddenly in tatters.

Owen Caissie to the rescue?

The Cubs’ top prospect had a few memorable moments in his brief major league stint, but he just wasn’t given enough playing time in an overstuffed outfield to see what he could really do. If Kyle Tucker goes on the IL, as many expect he will, Caissie will likely be called up to play a more meaningful role in right field.

The team will need the power his bat could bring to the lineup with Tucker gone. And if something horrible happens and Tucker can’t play in the playoffs, Caissie’s presence could be indispensable.

A surprise Iowa call-up

The Cubs’ top pitching prospect, Jaxon Wiggins, survived trade talk and pushed his way from Double-A to Triple-A this season. Although there’s been concern over fatigue and his total innings tally, there’s at least some buzz about the Cubs potentially looking into the 23-year-old with the triple-digit fastball as a short-relief major league option if Palencia misses time.

The precedent is there when it comes to exploring an option like Wiggins. In 2023, the Cubs pondered the possibility of bringing up a still-green Cade Horton straight from Double-A in hopes that his raw stuff would be enough to bring him success in short relief.

In the present, there was enough interest in the 6-foot-6 Wiggins right now that manager Craig Counsell made a point of watching the young pitcher’s first start in Triple-A live. He would later affirm that Wiggins was “on the radar.”

The highly-ranked prospect wouldn’t be eligible for postseason play if he were promoted to the majors now, but he could be a useful asset down the regular season stretch. The team could also get a sneak peek at how he works with major league hitting.

For the sake of the Cubs, though, it would obviously be better not to have to rely on any “secret weapons.” In the meantime, fans will just have to cross their fingers and wish for the best.

Chicago Cubs take major heat after Daniel Palencia collapse Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE