Chicago Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki has gone from one of this season’s biggest All-Star snubs to nearly invisible at the plate in the second half. Since being left off the midsummer classic roster, he’s posted a disappointing .194/.330/.271 slash line with just two home runs, the last of which came over a month ago, on August 6.

What is behind this dramatic drop off in production? MLB writer Patrick Mooney recently explored the possible causes, in which he re-visited the topic of communication with his manager (a concern dating back to the offseason), the challenges of being one of only two Japanese players on the roster, timing issues at the plate, and a noticeable drop in energy and enjoyment compared to earlier in the season.

MLB Writer unpack multiple layers behind Seiya Suzuki’s fade

One factor highlighted by Mooney is the emotional toll of being one of only two Japanese players, the other being pitcher Shota Imanaga, on the Cubs roster. Suzuki told Mooney, “Just having another guy around, being able to talk to somebody like Shota, I think it just lifts my spirits up. It does make it easier.”

“It,” in this context, refers to the challenge of being far from home and surrounded by few people who speak his native language. According to manager Craig Counsell, to help with this issue the Cubs’ traveling party includes five Japanese speakers, including the team interpreter.

Still, the grind of a long MLB season, especially with the inability to easily communicate, or being the loop, with teammates and coaches, can mentally wear on anyone. Mooney suggests that this sense of isolation may be contributing to Suzuki’s slump. He notes a visible change in Suzuki’s energy: fewer smiles, less joy, and a noticeable absence of the lighthearted dugout celebrations that once defined his presence.

Lastly, timing issues at the plate were brought up to Mooney by hitting coach Dustin Kelly. “Seiya, at times, can go back and forth, getting in between on pitches,” Kelly said. “It’s kind of where sometimes he falls. The default for him is just getting back on time with the fastball. Look to do damage and drive the ball in the air to the pull-side gap.”

Ultimately, Suzuki’s second-half struggles appear to be the result of multiple overlapping factors. Whether one of these is the primary driver or it’s the cumulative weight of all of them, the Cubs need to identify and address it quickly.

With their offense sputtering, getting Suzuki back on track could be key to regaining consistency and making a real push down the stretch.

