Chicago Cubs infield question marks heading into the playoffs

The Chicago Cubs are now, finally, close to clinching the top Wild Card seed and, along with it, home field advantage throughout the three-game Wild Card series. With their magic number at 2, any combination of wins or San Diego Padres losses totaling the number two will clinch them that major perk.

It most definitely hasn’t been easy getting to this point, though.

Despite a good deal of early-season success, the Cubs plateaued and then dipped significantly in the second half of the season. There have been injuries, extended slumps by major offensive contributors, late-season slumps by top starting pitchers, and just general unsteadiness at various times in the long 2025 campaign.

The steady, sturdy Chicago Cubs infield

The infield, however, has been a steady presence throughout– for the most part.

Rookie third baseman Matt Shaw was sent down to the minors early on in the season and almost got sent down a second time before turning things around.

First baseman Michael Busch has had a couple extended slumps, but he’s finishing the season with 30+ home runs and possible Gold Glove consideration.

And that’s about it when it comes to Cubs infield insecurities. And, really, those weren’t really big deals in the grand picture of 2025.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner is having a career year, competing for the NL batting title and flirting with a .300 average for the season, with elite-level defense. Shortstop Dansby Swanson is having his best season as a Cub, topping his offensive stats and still maintaining Gold Glove fielding standards.

There are some infield question marks as the team heads into the opening round of the playoffs next week, though.

Questions at first base

The most obvious one centers around first base.

Busch is obviously the main guy there, but manager Craig Counsell has been slow to give him at bats against left-handed pitching. Justin Turner has done solidly as a sub against tough lefties, but he’s a clunky first baseman at this stage of his career and is a significant defensive downgrade from Busch. Late season pickup, Carlos Santana is still a very solid defender, even at 39 years of age, but has mostly fumbled with the bat, with the Cubs and with the Cleveland Guardians before hand.

So, the question when it comes to first base is whether the Cubs will add both Turner and Santana to the playoff roster. If they do so, it’ll give them three first basemen (and take away a roster slot from a speedier player).

If the Cubs choose between Turner and Santana, it would seem to be a lock that they’d go with Turner, who has meant so much to the team as a clubhouse leader and as someone who could, at least in theory, also play some third base in a pinch.

Third base and depth

At third, the 23-year-old Shaw is sure to stay there for the playoffs and get all the starts. In part, this is because he’s stepped up his game over the second half of the season. In other part, this is because there’s nobody else on the roster to take the spot.

Earlier in the season, there were multiple third base possibilities on the roster. One by one, though, they fell off and were released. The Cubs are now do-or-die with Shaw and really, that’s not a bad thing. His defense has been superb and his bat has come around.

Overall, depth remains a concern when it comes to the infield.

If Swanson gets injured, Hoerner can play shortstop very well. But then who would play second?

Trade deadline acquisition Willi Castro, despite his poor hitting as a Cub, is a huge asset when it comes to depth. The former Minnesota Twin can play second base, third base, shortstop, and all three outfield positions. He’d be an all-around downgrade from current Cub starters, however, if he has to play full-time at any position.

All in all, the Cubs are very solid in the infield. Barring injury, this is one area that shouldn’t generate much concern as the team heads to the playoffs.

Chicago Cubs: From gloom to glee in 24 hours (Tucker, Palencia, PCA, Boyd) Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE