Xander Bogaerts signs with San Diego: What’s next for the Chicago Cubs?

The Chicago Cubs have been quite busy during the opening days of free agency. After inking deals with pitcher Jameson Taillon and outfielder Cody Bellinger, it was reported they were also in on former Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins don’t look shy this off-season, as they seem to be ready to write some big checks.

However last night, it was reported that Xander Bogaerts signed a lucrative, 11 years, 280-million-dollar deal with the San Diego Padres. Yes, you read that correctly. It was expected that the Cubs were going to make a push towards the former All-Star, but it seems they’ve shifted focus to a different shortstop. 2022 All-Star and Gold Glover, Dansby Swanson.

The Cubs, Cardinals, Twins and Red Sox are among the teams that have thus far shown the most interest in Swanson — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) December 8, 2022

Swanson would be a huge addition to this Chicago Cubs roster, and if signed it would likely be forcing Nico Hoerner to move to second base. He batted a career high .277 last year, to go along with 25 homeruns and 96 runs batted in. Swanson’s bat has improved mightily over the past few years, and it’s helped the Atlanta Braves have some great seasons as of late. Swanson was a member of the 2021 World Series winning team and a key contributor.

After seeing the money that these shortstops have been getting, it’s very intriguing to see what Swanson will eventually end up receiving. Some Chicago Cubs fans don’t want upper management to overpay for him, as he’s soon to turn 29 years old in February of 2023. The Atlanta Braves haven’t been shy themselves in keeping all of the talent they have, re-signing nearly every key member of the championship team. I wouldn’t be surprised if they somehow retained him, but it’s unlikely at this point.

No idea how much this would factor in to the Cubs’ hope to sign star free agent SS Dansby Swanson but his fiancée Mallory Pugh of the USWNT is a forward for the Chicago Red Stars — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 3, 2022

Another interesting note was reported by Jon Heyman a few days ago. Swanson’s fiancée is Mallory Pugh, a member of the Chicago Red Stars. That may or may not play a factor in Swansons decision, but who knows? It’s worth mentioning that’s for sure. We should know where he is headed in the coming days, as the MLB hot stove seems to be ramping up with all of the big names flying off the board. Credit the Chicago Cubs for making a strong push.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE