Cubs sign Royals reliable 2021 bullpen workhorse

The Chicago Cubs are continuing to add to their pitching depth by signing former big leaguer Jake Brentz. This 30 year old southpaw was a workhorse for the Kansas City Royals in 2021 and recently had impressed as a member of the Kansas City Monarchs in the American Association.

Four years ago, as a rookie, Brentz was the Royals most utilized reliever. He appeared in 72 games overall, pitched 64.0 innings all together, had a 3.66 ERA, .197 batting average against, recorded 16 holds, and had two saves.

The former 11th round draft pick then allowed 14 earned runs across his first 5.1 innings the following season. He eventually landed on the injured list due to an elbow issue, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022, and spent all of 2023 rehabbing.

What do the Chicago Cubs see in Jake Brentz?

Most recently Brentz was in the Tampa Bay Rays spring training camp. After the Rays cut ties with him, he joined the Monarchs in Kansas City, where he struck out 17 batters over 12.1 innings pitched. Importantly, he averaged 95.7 MPH on his fastball.

🔥 HEAT ALERT 🚨 Jake Brentz is bringing the HEAT on this hot afternoon at Legends Field. #LongLiveTheFun | #LetsGoMonarchs pic.twitter.com/f77WM2tqGY — Kansas City Monarchs (@kscitymonarchs) June 1, 2025

Signing Brentz is a low-risk move that will not grab the headlines, but he brings experience, resilience, and a fresh arm to the mix. If he can rediscover his 2021 form, he could become a valuable piece down the stretch. It’s another calculated depth play by a Cubs team looking to stay strong through the long grind of the season.

