Chicago Cubs sign this quality 32-year-old veteran outfielder to a minor-league deal

Zack CariolaBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Cubs
MLB: Spring Training Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Mar 16, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Greg Allen (31) runs to third base after hitting a two-rbi triple against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs are in full swing for spring training and already have a win under their belt by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 12-4 in their first spring game.

The Cubs have a lot of work ahead of them if they are to get ready to take on the reigning World Series Champions again when they cross the Pacific Ocean to play them in this year’s Tokyo Series.

The Cubs enter camp having a few injuries, with one of those injuries coming to the Cubs’ top outfield prospect Owen Caissie. Caissie will be sidelined with a groin strain and will be re-evaluated soon. In a corresponding move, the Cubs signed another outfielder to a minor-league deal to provide more depth with this news.

The Chicago Cubs add more outfield depth

MLB: Spring Training Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees
MLB: Spring Training Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees Mar 3, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Greg Allen steals second base from Detroit Tigers shortstop Ryan Kreidler (32) in the sixth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Cubs added more outfield depth with the news of Caissie’s injury by signing outfielder Greg Allen to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training per the Chicago Sun-Times Maddie Lee.

“Greg Allen is joining the Cubs on a minor-league deal with an invite to big-league spring training camp, per sources. He was in the Cubs clubhouse this morning.”

Allen, who will enter his eighth season in Major League Baseball. The soon-to-be 32-year-old will compete for a spot on the Cubs bench this spring.

During his career, the San Diego State University product has played for four MLB franchises, with the Cubs being his fifth team. Last season Allen appeared in 22 games for the New York Yankees, where he had a slash line of .217/.333/.478 and an OPS and OPS+ of .812 and 119.

A great signing for the Cubs

MLB: Spring Training Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees
MLB: Spring Training Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees
Feb 20, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Greg Allen (28) takes a break during a drill at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Since Caissie’s eta for a return is still up in the air, signing Allen was a shrewd maneuver for Jed Hoyer.

The 5-10 outfielder will bring valuable experience and depth to a Cubs team that needs all the depth they can muster.

Allen has an outside chance to obtain the last spot on the Cubs bench, but he will be competing with Gage Workman and Kevin Alcántara for that spot and will have his work cut out for him.

MLB: Spring Training New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies
MLB: Spring Training New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies Feb 25, 2024; Clearwater, Florida, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Greg Allen (31) steals third base against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

