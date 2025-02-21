Chicago Cubs nearing an agreement with 2023 World Series Champion

The Chicago Cubs, so far this offseason, have done a tremendous job at adding top-tier players like Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly, who will hopefully add to their win total from last season, which was 83 games.

The Cubs also did a great job adding depth to their roster with players such as Jon Berti, Nicky Lopez, and Justin Turner, who all will look to play a critical role in helping the Cubs make the playoffs this season.

The Cubs still needed another outfielder to fill in when players like Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Kyle Tucker need a day. To do so, the Cubs are nearing an agreement to sign a veteran outfielder to fill that need.

The Chicago Cubs to sign veteran outfielder

To fill the need for one more bat in the outfield, the Cubs are signing veteran outfielder Travis Jankowski per Ari Alexander, a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KPRC2.

“Sources: OF Travis Jankowski has agreed to a deal with the #Cubs, the 2023 World Series champ should join the organization pending physical.”

Sources: OF Travis Jankowski has agreed to a deal with the #Cubs, the 2023 World Series champ should join the organization pending physical. pic.twitter.com/RUFRrijuOp — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) February 21, 2025

Adding Jankowski, who won the World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023, is the perfect choice for the Cubs to sign as a veteran outfielder to come off their bench. The Lancaster, PA native spent the past two seasons with the Rangers, where he’s been a serviceable fourth outfielder.

What are the Cubs getting with Jankowski?

In 211 games with the Rangers, Jankowski had a slash line of .236/.318/.293 for an OPS and OPS+ of .611 and 74. The product of State University of New York at Stoney Brook had his best season with the Rangers in 2023, where he hit .263/.357/.332 for an OPS and OPS+ of .689 and 93 and had 12 doubles. Jankowski also managed to steal 19 bases while only being caught once.

Jankowski will provide another veteran presence which the Cubs could use, by bringing with him 10 years of experience in Major League Baseball. Having both Jankowski and Justin Turner as mentors, and who have also won big games, is valuable for the Cubs, being they haven’t had much post-season experience as of late.

Overall this is a great signing

This is another great signing by President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer, who said he wanted to add another outfielder to the roster.

Jankowski should get a lot of opportunities this season to try to help lead the Cubs to the promised land.

Signing Jankowski should signal the end of the Cubs adding any more players to their roster, with the roster looking complete.

