Chicago Cubs named sleeper team for 2024 Free Agent Shohei Ohtani

Following their third win in a row on Saturday, the Chicago Cubs have moved to 4-3 on the young 2023 season. An encouraging off-season of acquisitions has the Cub faithful excited for the future, and after this recent report the excitement may only increase.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported this morning that the Chicago Cubs could be a ‘sleeper team’ for the 2021 AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, who becomes a free agent in 2024. Not a shocking development, but one we will absolutely continue to follow.

The New York Mets, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are the heavy hitters if Ohtani changes his mind and wants to leave the comforts out West. Yet, the sleeper in the Ohtani free-agent frenzy, several baseball executives predict, are the Chicago Cubs.

The sixth-year Japanese superstar is on his way to a generational career, as he’s widely regarded as the best player in baseball at the moment. Ohtani is coming off another fantastic season in which he hit 34 homers and 95 runs batted in, while hitting for a .273 average.

That’s not mentioning his phenomenal pitching, where he went 15 wins and 9 losses while striking out 219 batters. Shohei Ohtani is truly a once in a lifetime talent that any team in baseball would gladly welcome to their organization.

If the Chicago Cubs do indeed become a serious player for Ohtani, Wrigley will be buzzing.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE