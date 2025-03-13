Highly anticipated Chicago Cubs game cancelled

The Chicago Cubs big league team is currently overseas in Japan, where they will play a pair of exhibition games followed by regular season games. The exhibition games will be against the Hanshin Tigers and Yomiuri Giants whereas the MLB games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While the team is away, minor league spring training has carried on. Unfortunately, for the second season in a row, one of the Cubs highly anticipated Spring Breakout matches was cancelled. The good news is that the prospects selected to play will get one more chance this year to play in the event.

Thursday’s Spring Breakout matchup between the #Cubs and #Dodgers has been canceled due to inclement weather. Check out the rest of this week’s action and how to watch: https://t.co/RisKZeaiuD — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 13, 2025

What is Spring Breakout?

Last year MLB implemented a showcase series called Spring Breakout in order to highlight each organization’s top prospects. The event spans several days, features rosters in which only top prospects participate, and each team is supposed to play at least once.

Why was the Chicago Cubs Spring Breakout cancelled?

Last year, the Cubs Spring Breakout match against the White Sox was called due to weather. This year, also due to weather, their March 13 Spring Breakout game against the Los Angeles Dodgers was cancelled. Chicago prospects will get one more chance to play this year as they are scheduled to take on the Angels prospects this weekend.

Which Cubs prospects are on the roster?

Here is the Cubs Spring Breakout roster

Pitchers: Cade Horton, Jaxon Wiggins, Drew Gray, Riley Martin, and Will Sanders

Cade Horton, Jaxon Wiggins, Drew Gray, Riley Martin, and Will Sanders Catchers: Moises Ballesteros, Pablo Aliendo, Ariel Armas, Ethan Hearn, and Michael Carico

Moises Ballesteros, Pablo Aliendo, Ariel Armas, Ethan Hearn, and Michael Carico Infielders James Triantos, Cristian Hernandez, Jonathon Long, Ronny Cruz, Cole Mathis, Angel Cepeda, Pedro Ramirez, Yahil Melendez, Ty Southisene, and BJ Murray

James Triantos, Cristian Hernandez, Jonathon Long, Ronny Cruz, Cole Mathis, Angel Cepeda, Pedro Ramirez, Yahil Melendez, Ty Southisene, and BJ Murray Outfielders: Christian Franklin, Felix Stevens, and Ivan Brethowr

Chicago Cubs top pitching prospect gets big league vote of confidence from manager Craig Counsell Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE