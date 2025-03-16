2 Chicago Cubs players that shined in first ever Spring Breakout game

The Chicago Cubs first two Spring Breakout games were cancelled due to weather, but on the third attempt they finally were able to play.

On Saturday the Cubs top prospects squared off against the Los Angeles Angels top prospects and Chicago ended up winning by a score of 8-3. A pair of Cubbies prospects did standout during the contest. Here, we take a further look at how pitcher Cade Horton and outfielder Kevin Alcantara performed.

Cade Horton shined during the Chicago Cubs first ever Spring Breakout game

On the bump as the starting pitcher in this contest was Horton. The organization’s third ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline, was shut down in May last year due to a shoulder injury. He didn’t hold anything back in this contest as over two innings of work he struck out three batters and flashed a changeup.

Horton bareley used a changeup in year’s past, and typically never to right handed batters, but nonetheless he got Angels hitter Christian Moore out on strikes with it.

Cade Horton vs. Christian Moore: Round 1 in a battle of Top 100 prospects. Winner? The @Cubs‘ top-ranked pitching prospect 💪 pic.twitter.com/6el7Ygr0FR — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 16, 2025

Kevin Alcantara was in full jaguar mode

In this game Alcantara fully embraced the jaguar as he wore a glove, belt, and headband all with a jaguar print. He also belted a towering two run home run and flashed the jaguar claws as he rounded the bases.

Alcantara, who many speculated had a realistic shot at cracking the Cubs 31-man roster to Japan, is going to start the year in the minor leagues. He’s likely to impact the Cubs MLB team in 2025, but for now he is just focusing on getting better in every facet of the game and enjoying himself.

“I enjoy the game with my guys. The first thing is to stay happy every single game. Because it’s a game. It’s not a job. It’s a game….I’m going to improve my first step. I keep working because I know I can be an elite outfielder in the future.” Kevin Alcantara per MLB.com

This was the last scheduled Spring Breakout game for the Cubs. Minor league players will continue playing in exhibition games leading up until the start of their regular seasons.

