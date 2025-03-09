The Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners spring training game at Sloan Park on Saturday, March 8 was a special game. In attendance for the Cubs 9-8 victory, that featured a multi-home run game from Pete Crow Armstrong, was a MLB record amount of fans for an exhibition game. This came just a few days after the team announced $16 million worth of upgrades coming once Cactus League play concludes.

Chicago Cubs set Sloan Park and MLB spring training attendance record

In person for the Cubs and Mariners game was 16,161 fans. This Sloan Park and MLB spring training record topped what the Cubs previously did in 2023, also at Sloan Park, when they had 16,152 fans in attendance.

.@SloanParkMesa attendance record ✔️@MLB Spring Training attendance record ✔️

W ✔️ We’re so here for this. 💙🙌 pic.twitter.com/LQCVVR1iFP — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 8, 2025

More games to come at Sloan Park this spring

Despite traveling to Toyko in the middle of March to begin the regular season, the Cubs will return to Arizona afterwards and play five more games at Sloan Park before resuming regular season play. Additionally, one of Chicago’s two spring breakout games will be played at Sloan Park, which takes place while the MLB team is overseas. All that being said, there are still a good amount of games left, that will coincide with some fans spring breaks, to get even more fans at the ballpark.

Upgrades are coming to Sloan Park once Cactus League play concludes

Recently, the Mesa city council approved $16 million worth of upgrades for Sloan Park. These improvements will not impact fans, but are upgrades for player development. Coming to the ballpark will be a new performance hitting and pitching lab, a women’s locker room, and other technology to help increase player performance.

