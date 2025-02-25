Chicago Cubs: A key piece to the rotation could start the 2025 season on the IL: Report

The Chicago Cubs are perfect this spring training, having a record of 6-0 after getting their latest win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Cubs staged a comeback against the Snakes, beating them by a score of 4-2.

The Cubs have a few interesting positional battles entering camp, with the fight for the last spot in the starting rotation being the most interesting to follow.

The Cubs have a few names enter camp who are vying for the last few spots in the rotation, but one player in contention could be out of the running and not be ready for Opening Day.

Chicago Cubs starter could start the season on the IL

Javier Assad has been sidelined so far this spring with an oblique injury. According to The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma, the Cubs could look to start Assad in the IL for the start of the season and take things slow with him.

Sharma also reports that Assad could start a throwing program this week, which would be a step in the right direction. Starting Assad on the season on the IL wouldn’t be a bad thing, with oblique strains not being an injury to fool around with.

Out of the running for the rotation

Assad starting the season on the IL now frees up opportunities for other players like Colin Rea or Ben Brown to win the fifth spot in the rotation. Brown has a great chance to do so, showing a ton of promise last season before getting hurt.

Assad was solid for the Cubs last season as one of their starters, making 29 starts and accumulating a record of 7-6 with an ERA of 3.73 in 147.0 innings pitched.

Assad will be back before too long

If the Cubs go the route of starting Assad on the IL for the start of the season, he could be back by mid-April.

It’s a promising sign that Assad will potentially start a throwing program this week and it’s also great to see the Cubs putting Assad’s health first.

Still only 27 years old, taking it slow with Assad is the right move, with the native of Tijuana, Mexico, having the potential to be a solid middle-of-the-rotation pitcher for the Cubs for years to come.

