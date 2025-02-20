Chicago Cubs: Options abound for fifth starter slot headed into 2025 season

The Chicago Cubs entered this offseason with the stated goal of adding another top-of-rotation starter to fortify the team’s chances of making a deep playoff run.

Instead, the team ended up with some additional back-of-rotation options.

Chief among the Cubs’ offseason pitching acquisitions was former Cleveland Guardian Matthew Boyd, who brings his rehabbed and repaired left arm to Chicago after signing a two-year, $29 million deal with the team. He’s been slotted for the fourth starter spot, right after Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, and James Taillon.

With the front four of the rotation pretty much settled, what remains is a hyper-focus on that fifth rotation spot. And the Cubs are fairly rich in candidates for that position.

Favorites To Land The Chicago Cubs Final Rotation Spot

The 27-year-old Javier Assad has to be considered the favorite for the final rotation spot, simply because he did a pretty solid job of it last season. The Mexican right-hander notched a 3.79 ERA in 29 starts and showcased a poise beyond his years and level of experience. Critics, however, doubt his overall talent level as a full-time, long-time starter.

Another favorite has to be Ben Brown, who dazzled at times in his 2024 rookie year and delivered a 3.58 ERA overall, with 8 starts in 15 appearances before being shut down with a neck injury. The 25-year-old is reportedly healthy headed into this season.

Contenders For The Gig

Veteran Colin Rea was acquired as a free agent this offseason on a one-year, $5 million deal. Ostensibly, he was picked up as a swing man to add depth to the bullpen and eat innings as a pitcher who could do some long relief as well as spot start. The 34-year-old former Milwaukee Brewer, however, is a known entity to manager Craig Counsell and may benefit from being a comfortable go-to option in a moment of doubt.

Lefty Jordan Wicks, 25, has shown patches of promise throughout his two-year major league career, but he’s been plagued by performance-limiting injury, especially last season.

Longshots For The Fifth Spot

Cade Horton is the Cubs’ top pitching prospect and a lock to get a shot at cracking the major league starting rotation. The question is whether 2025 will be the year where he gets that opportunity. The 23-year-old had his 2024 season in the minors shut down due to injury. And, while he appears to be fully healthy headed into 2025, the team will be careful not to put too much on his plate too soon.

Caleb Killian is another prospect looking for major league time. So far, the 27-year-old has bombed out at the big league level, with a combined 9.22 ERA over 27.1 innings spread out over three seasons. In his brief majors stint in 2024, however, he appeared to show signs of putting things together. Most likely, he’ll be in Iowa this season, further working on his game.

Cody Poteet came to the Cubs this offseason from the New York Yankees in the Cody Bellinger trade. Capable of starting as well as long relief, the 30-year-old with a 3.80 ERA in 83 big league innings will probably find himself as a swing man in the bullpen, if he makes the major league roster.

It should also be mentioned that there exists the slightest hint of a possibility that the Cubs may explore a 6-man starting rotation, at least at certain points of the season. With the surplus of starter options, it may be an idea worth exploring to save wear and tear on rotation assets for a hopeful late-season pennant push.

Barring injury or unforeseen regression from one of the existing starters, there should be plenty of options for a really good five-man rotation this season. As always, time will tell.

