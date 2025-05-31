The Chicago Cubs worked their way back into the win column, by shutting out the Cincinnati Reds 2-0 and giving the close to 40,000 fans in attendance a great showing. The Cubs diverted from the usual norm of using a starting pitcher to begin the ballgame and opted to use an opener and have right-hander Ben Brown follow.

Drew Pomeranz was the pitcher lucky enough to get the start for today’s ballgame, and he made sure to continue his dominance on the mound, with Brown adding on by showing the grit and determination to bounce back from his last start.

The Chicago Cubs get strong performances from both Pomeranz and Brown

The Cubs needed a strong showing from their pitching staff after allowing six runs to be scored against them in game one of the series against the Reds. The Cubs got just that with Pomeranz pitching one inning and striking out one, while Brown threw six scoreless innings, allowing one hit, one walk, and striking out nine.

6 innings. 9 Ks. Nice outing, Ben Brown.

Pomeranz continued his streak of not allowing an earned run, with Marquee Sports Network posting via their Twitter account that the 36-year-old has pitched 13.2 innings without allowing an earned run while striking out 15 and posting a 0.55 WHIP.

Drew Pomeranz has been lights out 🤫 13.2 IP

15 K

0.51 WHIP

0.00 ERA pic.twitter.com/VnQ98E5FZc — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 31, 2025

A bounce-back performance for Brown

This strong outing from Brown was a great sign from a confidence standpoint, as he had let up eight earned runs to this same Reds team on May 25. Brown struggled with pitching in the first inning, and it led him to seek help from one of the Cub’s mental skills coaches, which gave him the confidence he needed to have this positive outing.

Brown Via Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune:

“We can almost date it back to last year, where it was almost waiting for something good to happen in the first inning rather than me being on attack,” Brown said. “It’s up to me to force the hand without overthrowing. It’s an interesting dynamic.”

Brown even received praise for his performance, with Marquee Sports Network capturing manager Craig Counsell saying this was Brown’s “best outing” of the year.

“Absolutely his best (outing) of the year.”

Craig Counsell applauds Ben Brown’s performance”

"Absolutely his best (outing) of the year." Craig Counsell applauds Ben Brown's performance 👏

Brown could get another chance to start again after this strong showing, and that could come when the Cubs travel to Detroit to play the Tigers on June 6. Until then, the Cubs will look to win the series tomorrow when they send right-hander Jameson Taillon to the mound, while the Reds will counter with right-hander Nick Martinez.

